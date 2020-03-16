Village Board declares state of emergency; offices, RecPlex to close Wednesday

PLEASANT PRAIRIE – The Village Board declared a state of emergency Monday night setting in motion a number of changes including the closing of village facilities as officials continue to closely monitor the status of the coronavirus pandemic.
Village facilities will be closed to the public, with exception of the village auditorium and municipal courtroom for court proceedings beginning Wednesday and residents are being encouraged to make payments online and to communicate by calling or sending e-mails.
“All essential services that the village provides will continue to be staffed. We need to basically protect our employees so that our employees are able to provide the services that are vital to our community,” Village Administrator Nathan Thiel said at the meeting. “We’re still going to have our police on the streets, our fire and paramedics are responding; we’re still going to be picking up garbage. If it snows, we’ll still have the staff to plow the snow. Many of our employees that are more administrative duties, they also will continue to do work. But we want to make sure that we stay somewhat contained so we’re not without staff because of sickness.”
Changes are being made to adhere to the national, state, and county health departments’ guidelines to maintain social distancing and limited public gatherings amid situation, Thiel said. The state of emergency will continue until such time the Village Board determines emergency conditions no longer exist.
The village is also instituting the following operational changes:
- Public meetings: All scheduled public meetings are being suspended until further notice. The March 30 Public Hearing for Chateau Eau Plaines storm water improvements and April 2 information meeting for Village Green Center will be postponed. Meetings are expected to be rescheduled.
- Spring election: Residents are encouraged to vote by absentee ballot. In-person absentee voting begins 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 23 to April 3 in the Village Auditorium. Online voter registration deadline is Wednesday. Voters may also register during in-person absentee voting and on Election Day, April 7.
- RecPlex operations: The RecPlex will be closed starting Wednesday and memberships will be on hold until further notice.
- Police department: Effective immediately, residents requesting police response will be asked a series of triage questions to determine if a medical emergency or condition exists. Callers requesting a police response may be asked to meet the officer outside of their residence or business. The department has temporarily discontinued tours, group gatherings and fingerprinting services. Payment of citations or requests for reports can be obtained online.
- Fire and rescue: All semi-annual inspections are suspended. Visitors, tours, and job shadowing at stations have been canceled. All burn permit applications are suspended. Residents speaking with 911 dispatchers should provide detailed information. When appropriate and able, individuals should meet responders at the door. For non-emergencies use the 211 information number or visit https://211wisconsin.communityos.org
- Municipal court: Wednesday court proceedings are still scheduled; however, residents may be excused from appearing by calling, 262-694-8923, or emailing, court@plprairie.com, to arrange for the appearance to be held by telephone or adjourned to another date. The remaining March court appearance dates are being re-scheduled for mid and late April. Court appearances will resume on April 15. Those wishing to plead not guilty or have citations for no proof of insurance or driver’s license are excused from appearing in court and can mail, 9915 39th Ave., or email a copy of the citation and proof of valid license or insurance.
For additional information visit https://pleasantprairiewi.gov/