Village Board declares state of emergency; offices, RecPlex to close Wednesday

“All essential services that the village provides will continue to be staffed. We need to basically protect our employees so that our employees are able to provide the services that are vital to our community,” Village Administrator Nathan Thiel said at the meeting. “We’re still going to have our police on the streets, our fire and paramedics are responding; we’re still going to be picking up garbage. If it snows, we’ll still have the staff to plow the snow. Many of our employees that are more administrative duties, they also will continue to do work. But we want to make sure that we stay somewhat contained so we’re not without staff because of sickness.”