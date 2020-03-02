Village Board hires engineering design firm for proposed roundabout at LakeView Corp. Park

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A roundabout will replace an intersection where three road converge in LakeView Corporate Park.

On Monday, the Village Board approved a contract with engineering firm Ayres Associates Inc. to design it.

The roundabout will be where 120th Avenue, Corporate Drive and 116th Avenue, designed to improve traffic flow near the Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets, 11211 120th Ave.

“The current intersection at 120th Avenue, Corporate Drive and 116th Avenue has a complicated traffic pattern that doesn’t function well,” said Matthew Fineour, Pleasant Prairie village engineer. “Adding a roundabout to the location is an ideal solution and an investment that will improve traffic flow in the area.”

The $659,320 service contract includes the full design and construction documents for all the road improvements, except for wetland delineations.

According to village officials, preliminary estimates to complete all the roadway improvements, in accordance with conceptual plans, construction and land acquisitions, is about $10 million.

Village Administrator Nathan Thiel said the village’s priority, however, is to focus on the segments of the project needed to construct the roundabout.