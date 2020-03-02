Village Board hires engineering design firm for proposed roundabout at LakeView Corp. Park

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A roundabout will replace an intersection where three road converge in LakeView Corporate Park.
On Monday, the Village Board approved a contract with engineering firm Ayres Associates Inc. to design it.
The roundabout will be where 120th Avenue, Corporate Drive and 116th Avenue, designed to improve traffic flow near the Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets, 11211 120th Ave.
“The current intersection at 120th Avenue, Corporate Drive and 116th Avenue has a complicated traffic pattern that doesn’t function well,” said Matthew Fineour, Pleasant Prairie village engineer. “Adding a roundabout to the location is an ideal solution and an investment that will improve traffic flow in the area.”
The $659,320 service contract includes the full design and construction documents for all the road improvements, except for wetland delineations.
According to village officials, preliminary estimates to complete all the roadway improvements, in accordance with conceptual plans, construction and land acquisitions, is about $10 million.
Village Administrator Nathan Thiel said the village’s priority, however, is to focus on the segments of the project needed to construct the roundabout.
“While we’re going to design this project according to the requirements that (the Wisconsin Department of Transportation) has, our intention is not to do the total extent of these projects,” Thiel said.
“Several of these improvements are requirements which the DOT has, but aren’t necessarily pertinent to our main objective here, which is to correct a traffic pattern that’s now just logistically complicated.”
According to Matthew Fineour, village engineer, the design for the roundabout is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2021, with construction occurring in the next two years.
In 2015, the village initiated a traffic improvement analysis to review road improvements for LakeView Corporate Park. The analysis recommended the improvements for the western area of the corporate park.
A public information meeting was then held in 2017 for residents and nearby businesses to view a conceptual plan for the project and provide feedback.
In addition to the roundabout, the conceptual plan yielded other proposed improvements including constructing an additional travel lane on 120th Avenue, incorporating divided roadway medians, improving the intersections at Highway 165 and 120th Avenue and the intersections at Highway 165 and Corporate Drive, and Corporate Drive and the private roadway.
