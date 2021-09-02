Pleasant Prairie looks at options for funding needed expansions to village fire, rescue, police staffing

Cutting budgets and other services has its difficulties, as well, Thiel said, as getting to the additional $1.6 million needed to fill the staffing gaps is tough in already “lean” village budget.

“All of those (potential cuts) have other impacts,” he said. “Staff have reviewed the ability to reduce services to make up the $1.6 million. It’s just so tight. It would be very difficult to be able to find those resources. These cuts would likely strain the community by reducing the quality of service the village can provide in other areas.”

Revenue sources

Three additional sources of revenue are potentially available to the village, either through a referendum, the addition of a wheel tax or to create a utility charge for streets, which would shift those funds to public safety.

In order for the village to exceed its tax levy, which is expected to decrease in 2023 from $4.64 per $1,000 equalized valuation to $4.23, Thiel said a community-wide referendum would have to be held. At a median home value of $296,500, it would cost each taxpayer about an additional $124 to cover the staffing costs.