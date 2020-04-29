Village police seek suspect who stole safes in distraction theft

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PLEASANT PRAIRIE – Police are seeking a man in a theft in which he was alleged to have distracted residents before fleeing with two small safes from their home in the 3300 block of 93rd Street Wednesday night.

The incident occurred after 6:30 p.m. when the suspect arrived at the home and residents went out to see what he was doing, according to Sgt. Aaron Schaffer of the Pleasant Prairie Police Department.

“He was poking around their property and they said `hi’ to him and he said he was checking something on their property line and then he wanted them to look at this,” Schaffer said.

Later, the man told the residents he needed to attend to some tools in his truck.

“After a few minutes, he was gone and they realized he went inside the home,” he said. The residents discovered their safes, which contained mostly coins and jewelry, were missing.

According to Schaffer, the suspect was described as a heavy-set Hispanic man, 5 feet 9 inches tall, wearing a green reflective utility jacket and a baseball cap. The suspect’s vehicle, according to neighbors, was a Silver Ford SUV in “decent” condition, he said.