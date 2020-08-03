You are the owner of this article.
Village police seeks teen in hit-and-run injury accident
Village police seeks teen in hit-and-run injury accident

Pleasant Prairie Police Department logo

PLEASANT PRAIRIE – One person was injured and a teen arrested following a hit-and-run, two-car collision at 93rd Street and 39th Avenue early Monday.

The teen arrested in the 7 a.m. accident was one of two teens in a vehicle that was traveling south on 39th Avenue when it ran a stop sign and collided with another vehicle headed west on 93rd Street, authorities said.

The driver of the westbound vehicle had minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to Pleasant Prairie Police Department Sgt. Aaron Schaffer. The driver's condition was not immediately known.

Schaffer said that following the accident the two teens fled the vehicle, a red 2005 Acura, which started on fire as a result of the crash. One person remained at-large as of Monday night. Police described him as black male, late teens and thin build. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information on the accident or the suspect should call the Pleasant Prairie Police Department at 262-694-7105.

