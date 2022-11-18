Visit Pleasant Prairie announces Sarah Howard as executive director

Sarah Howard has been named executive director of Visit Pleasant Prairie by its board of directors. The appointment became official Nov. 3.

She had served as interim executive director since her promotion in June 2022.

Howard joined Visit Pleasant Prairie as director of marketing and communications shortly after the inception of the organization in 2019.

Her experience and knowledge goes beyond Kenosha County, with her involvement as a task force committee member and conference planning committee member within Destinations International, the global association for destination marketing organizations.

She was chosen as one of only 20 people to serve on this international task force. Howard brings her expertise while gleaning how other members from around the country drive destination economic impact, job creation, community sustainability and quality of life to their destinations and applies that knowledge to Visit Pleasant Prairie.

Howard will continue to work with the Visit Pleasant Prairie Board.

“Sarah’s vision, expertise, and drive clearly make her the best person to lead Pleasant Prairie’s tourism efforts; and the economic development derived from tourism to improve the quality of life in our Village," said Board Chairman Mike Pollocoff. "The Board of Directors are excited for her future with Visit Pleasant Prairie.”

Howard is a graduate of Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota and has served on the school's alumni board of directors and was recognized as being the youngest alumnae to be appointed to that position.

She lives in Pleasant Prairie with her family and has been a resident of Kenosha County for nine years and Pleasant Prairie for almost five years.

In her role, Howard will continue to conceptualize and spearhead initiatives within Visit Pleasant Prairie including the Halloween and Christmas Holiday Light Tours. The 2022 inaugural Halloween Light Tour welcomed thousands of visitors and community members to Pleasant Prairie to view 20 spectacular home light settings of Pleasant Prairie residents.

The Christmas Holiday Light Tour is planned for Dec. 12 to 26.

Additionally, Visit Pleasant Prairie has announced, after Howard’s successful conceptualization and subsequent launch of a pop-up Biergarten in July, a planned permanent facility. Her advocacy has helped bring about a brick-and-mortar beer garden with permanent bathrooms, seating and an entertainment stage, which is planned for 2023. The Lake Andrea Beer Garden, located across the lake from the Pleasant Prairie RecPlex, is pending final approval from the Village Board.