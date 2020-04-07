Vos seen at Burlington polling location

Rep. Robin Vos, R-Rochester, spoke to the media on Tuesday in Burlington, where he is working as a poll worker.
Vos said he had been at the location since 6:15 a.m. “The staff here in Burlington could not have done a better job,” Vos said. “They have thought this through.”
Vos said he was trained when he arrived and is working as an election inspector. He was seen wearing a mask, gloves and full length gown, which he said was mandatory for poll workers.
“It’s a testament to the people who have really thought about this election. They knew what they were doing," Vos said. "They worked really hard to make sure that everybody who is here, the ones who are at the poll place working, the people who are coming in in their cars, everybody is here safe. They have very minimal exposure. Actually there is less exposure here than if you went to the grocery or Walmart.”
Vos said it made no sense to cancel the election, and that around three weeks ago, he and other legislators met with Gov. Tony Evers and agreed the election needed to happen. “It is no guarantee in May or June that it is going to be better,” Vos said.
When it comes to other states canceling their elections, Vos said Wisconsin was different, as many other states only had a presidential preference election. “In Wisconsin, we are choosing all of the people who run our local governments," Vos said.
The experience, Vos said, would make the November election possible if there were to be another outbreak later this year, closer to election time. Vos said he would rather have an election with a lower turnout than go into the fall election having never done this before.
Vos mentioned that he believed it was possible to email your municipal clerk to receive an emailed absentee ballot, if your physical one did not show up, but that was inaccurate. Emailed ballots are only allowed if your ballot has been "soiled," not if it was not delivered.
