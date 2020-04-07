Vos seen at Burlington polling location

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Rep. Robin Vos, R-Rochester, spoke to the media on Tuesday in Burlington, where he is working as a poll worker.

Vos said he had been at the location since 6:15 a.m. “The staff here in Burlington could not have done a better job,” Vos said. “They have thought this through.”

Vos said he was trained when he arrived and is working as an election inspector. He was seen wearing a mask, gloves and full length gown, which he said was mandatory for poll workers.

“It’s a testament to the people who have really thought about this election. They knew what they were doing," Vos said. "They worked really hard to make sure that everybody who is here, the ones who are at the poll place working, the people who are coming in in their cars, everybody is here safe. They have very minimal exposure. Actually there is less exposure here than if you went to the grocery or Walmart.”

Vos said it made no sense to cancel the election, and that around three weeks ago, he and other legislators met with Gov. Tony Evers and agreed the election needed to happen. “It is no guarantee in May or June that it is going to be better,” Vos said.