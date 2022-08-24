Voting begins Wednesday for 2022 Best of Kenosha County contest

To our readers: The nomination period for our Best of Kenosha County program is over and the community feedback was incredible. We received 42,019 nominations and 5,304 people participated.

Our team has had a chance to review the nominations and will move on to the voting round. In the voting round, the field of businesses is narrowed from every business in the community to the top five. Readers may notice that some categories have more than five businesses. When there is a tie for the final spot, we include all the businesses that tied in the voting round.

The voting will take place between Aug. 24 and Sept. 14. During the voting round, individuals will be able to vote once per day for their favorite businesses that are on the ballot.

To place your vote visit https://kenoshanews.secondstreetapp.com/Best-of-Kenosha-2022/

After the voting round, we will tally the votes and announce the winners. That will occur near the end of October in our annual Best of Kenosha County section.

For our team, it is always fun to walk into a local establishment and see our awards proudly displayed on front doors, vestibules and in waiting areas. Our annual Winner’s publication becomes a coffee table piece for our readers to reference when they are in search of a great restaurant or in need of a professional service.

Anyone who votes 100 times will be entered to win a drawing for a $250 gift card. We will purchase the gift card at a local business of your choice. The key word there is local. Through this program, we are celebrating the businesses in our communities and we want to provide a gift card to one of our local establishments.

We are looking forward to our readers voting for their favorite businesses. It is time to make your voice heard.

Robert Ireland

Advertising Director