Walker twins lead Central girls golf team into sectionals

It’s said that people who grow up on water naturally become talented swimmers.
For twins Kylie and Katelyn Walker, that principle apparently applies to the golf course.
The Walkers live on the second hole at The Club at Strawberry Creek, and they took to the golf clubs at a young age like a Pacific beach bum takes to a surfboard.
“We started picking up a club when we were three,” Kylie Walker said Friday.
The sensational freshmen have carried their love of the game and their abilities to the high school level, where they’ve led the talented Central girls golf team to a WIAA Divison-1 sectional on Monday at Mee-Kwon Park Golf Course in Mequon.
If the Falcons post one of the top two team scores in the sectional, they’ll advance as a team to the State Tournament, which this year will be held Oct. 12-13 at the Blackwolf Run Meadow Valleys Course in Kohler. If Central doesn’t advance as a team, its players can still qualify for state individually.
One would figure the Walkers have a great opportunity to lead Central to a state berth as a team or to qualify individually. From the point the WIAA allowed the girls golf season to get underway, they’ve been routinely shooting rounds in the sub-40s for nine holes and in the sub-80s for 18.
“They’re definitely something special,” first-year Central coach Ryan Dahl said. “I knew they were pretty talented this summer, but then they came in, and they’ve just gotten so much better so quickly. After those rounds when they come in and shoot 75 (18 holes), 38 (nine), they go home and they play three, four more holes.
“They are real dedicated and real, real interested in getting as good as they can possibly get.”
Indeed, the Walkers said they at least hit the range or play several holes at Strawberry Creek almost every day. Kylie credited their father, Joe, for developing their interest in golf.
And having one of the nicest courses in the state literally in their backyard helps.
“That’s kind of why we’re into golf, because we can just walk out and the golf course is right there,” Katelyn said.
The twins are identical, but there is one quirk that’s a dead giveaway for telling them apart, but only if they’re holding a golf club: Kylie swings right-handed and Katelyn swings left-handed.
They said that’s just how they’ve naturally done everything.
“Everyone expects me to be right-handed, too, but I’m actually left-handed,” Katelyn said.
A deep roster
But while the Walker twins lead the way in the scoring department, the Falcons have not succeeded as a team just because of those two.
Central has a deep roster, which has allowed the Falcons to consistently post low team scores all season at both varsity and JV meets. In fact, the JV team has finished first in every meet it’s competed in this season, and it hasn’t been uncommon for Central’s top JV scores to be lower than the fourth or fifth varsity scores.
“We’re pretty fortunate,” Dahl said. “We have some talent, probably one through eight. Our JV lost zero matches the entire season. They won every single event they’ve been in.”
Support Local Journalism
As far as the varsity team, sophomore Elle O’Reilly plays at No. 3 behind the Walkers and has been solid all season.
“She’s a competitor,” Dahl said. “She doesn’t care what her score is, just cares that the team wins and what she can do to make the team win.”
Senior Jalyn Warren and junior Carly Lois round out the Falcons’ varsity group of five this postseason, though Chloe Brown — like the Walkers, a freshman — played in several varsity meets this season and routinely fired low scores, too.
“We’re pretty deep and relatively young,” Dahl said. “The future is pretty bright, with one senior (Warren) in that top eight of kids.”
Which made is an easy choice for Dahl to take the job.
“I kind of walked into a gold mine,” he said with a laugh. “I had an idea. The girls’ swing coach, Matt Boesch — he works with four or five of them — we kind of talked about it, and he was like, ‘Yeah, these girls are really good. You should apply for this.’
“The first couple meets I called Matt, and I’m like, ‘Man, this is almost like — I feel like I’m cheating. This doesn’t seem real.’”
Indeed, the Falcons have risen all the way to No. 7 in Division-1 in the latest Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin state rankings.
Need to go lower
Of course, as the team goes deeper in the postseason, they’ll have to compete against teams as talented or more talented than they are.
In a wet and windy WIAA Division-1 regional at Naga-Waukee Golf Course in Pewaukee last week, the Falcons struggled in the tough conditions. They advanced without issue to sectionals by placing second, but they finished 26 strokes behind third-ranked Kettle Moraine, which won the regional.
Katelyn Walker shot an 80 to place second, two shots behind Kettle Moraine senior Reagan Stuke, while Kylie Walker tied for third at 81.
“It was definitely hard conditions, but I knew everyone had to play in the same conditions,” Kylie said. “So I knew if I had a couple bad holes, not to worry, because it was rainy and the clubs were slipping out of our hands. It was tough.”
But it’ll take a better team score, Dahl said, for the Falcons to advance out of Monday’s sectional.
“We were a little unhappy with our score as a team,” he said. “The numbers were a little bit higher. We know that we have to drop off about 15, 20 strokes to be able to get through to the next round. Which, if the conditions are better, we should hopefully be OK.”
He’s not apparently concerned about the Walkers.
“Their composure is not what you would expect from a freshman,” Dahl said. “It takes a lot to get them flustered. They are pretty even-keeled. They’re never up, they’re never down. They are that perfect demeanor that you want out of a kid, and it’s amazing they have that as freshmen.
“And the bigger the meet, it almost seems like they play a little bit better. The pressure doesn’t seem to get to them.”
Like fish in water.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!