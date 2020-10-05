Walker twins lead Central girls golf team into sectionals

Which made is an easy choice for Dahl to take the job.

“I kind of walked into a gold mine,” he said with a laugh. “I had an idea. The girls’ swing coach, Matt Boesch — he works with four or five of them — we kind of talked about it, and he was like, ‘Yeah, these girls are really good. You should apply for this.’

“The first couple meets I called Matt, and I’m like, ‘Man, this is almost like — I feel like I’m cheating. This doesn’t seem real.’”

Indeed, the Falcons have risen all the way to No. 7 in Division-1 in the latest Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin state rankings.

Need to go lower

Of course, as the team goes deeper in the postseason, they’ll have to compete against teams as talented or more talented than they are.

In a wet and windy WIAA Division-1 regional at Naga-Waukee Golf Course in Pewaukee last week, the Falcons struggled in the tough conditions. They advanced without issue to sectionals by placing second, but they finished 26 strokes behind third-ranked Kettle Moraine, which won the regional.

Katelyn Walker shot an 80 to place second, two shots behind Kettle Moraine senior Reagan Stuke, while Kylie Walker tied for third at 81.