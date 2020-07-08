Walkin' in My Shoes celebrates 15 years helping homeless, raising funds for new building

“I continue to do what I encourage others to do,” she said, quoting from scripture, because she believes that “with God all things are possible.”

To that end, the organization is looking to expand to a new location. In the spring, Walkin’ quietly began a GoFundMe campaign hoping to reach $25,000, at first, and eventually $75,000 for the initial deposit on a new building. Wynn said until a deposit can be made, she could not disclose the location.

Efforts slowed, but still continuing

Nevertheless, while efforts have been slowed, she continues to help with services to keep homeless individuals safe during the pandemic, and Wynn is looking to step up fundraising efforts.

“We want our donors to know, with the new location, we will be able to rebuild our community garden, for our seniors and veteran families,” she said.

The garden was dismantled last fall after the lease with the city ended. The garden was on land the city had intended for future development.

An expanded facility would also allow Wynn and her staff to extend hours and operate five days a week instead of two, she said. Wynn is hoping that their efforts can attract a benefactor willing to help “to make someone else’s life better than it was yesterday.”