Walkin' in My Shoes celebrates 15 years helping homeless, raising funds for new building

Fifteen years ago, Jo Wynn started Walkin’ in My Shoes filling backpacks with survival gear and necessities to help homeless individuals living out in the streets of Kenosha.
Wynn, founder of the organization, drew from her own experience being homeless after she was found to be ineligible for most programs established for the area’s homeless.
She had lost her job at age 51 and, along with it, her home and her health benefits while living in Arizona. She decided then to pack up to move back to the Midwest with family.
“I took my own personal plight of homelessness and used it to go out and help other homeless individuals living a life on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin,” she said.
On Saturday, Walkin’ in My Shoes will celebrate its 15th anniversary, distributing face masks, safety kits and free lunch boxes for area homeless from noon to 2 p.m. at Agape Love Church, 5900 Seventh Ave. They will be encouraging and practicing social distancing, and the event will be held outdoors amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have purchased floor markers and will be practicing social distancing,” she said. “We will provide hand sanitizer and face masks for our volunteers and homeless individuals in attendance, as we serve them lunch.”
More volunteers are still welcome, she said.
Scope has widened over years
Since the early days of her mission — one inspired after living for days on the streets without shelter, her only companion a beloved toy Maltese who accompanied her tucked in her backpack — the organization has grown to help youth, veterans, seniors, families and men and women safely transition to permanent housing.
“As of today,” Wynn said, “we have served over 7,000 people in Kenosha.”
Headquartered at 2011 50th St., Wynn has spent most of her time with those who need services the most — people on the streets, without shelter. But now, Walkin’ in My Shoes has expanded its services overseeing 10 programs “all inspired by change and difficulties people go through in life,” she said.
Among them include IDA’s HOUSE for Youth, At the Door, Taylor’s/Gabbylil Boutique for the Homeless, In the Hands of Hope — aftercare services for formerly incarcerated inmates who are homeless, Stepping Up Grandparents program and the former Seed to Harvest Community Garden and Learning.
Soon, she said, she’ll be adding and relocating two programs, including a cooking class and a previously established tranquility garden for local veterans.
“We have served the community without even knowing how we ourselves were going to keep the doors of our operation open, due to lack of funds coming in,” Wynn said. “But we are overcoming our obstacles, fighting our fears — and feeling powerless at times — of losing this great program that has helped thousands.
“I continue to do what I encourage others to do,” she said, quoting from scripture, because she believes that “with God all things are possible.”
To that end, the organization is looking to expand to a new location. In the spring, Walkin’ quietly began a GoFundMe campaign hoping to reach $25,000, at first, and eventually $75,000 for the initial deposit on a new building. Wynn said until a deposit can be made, she could not disclose the location.
Efforts slowed, but still continuing
Nevertheless, while efforts have been slowed, she continues to help with services to keep homeless individuals safe during the pandemic, and Wynn is looking to step up fundraising efforts.
“We want our donors to know, with the new location, we will be able to rebuild our community garden, for our seniors and veteran families,” she said.
The garden was dismantled last fall after the lease with the city ended. The garden was on land the city had intended for future development.
An expanded facility would also allow Wynn and her staff to extend hours and operate five days a week instead of two, she said. Wynn is hoping that their efforts can attract a benefactor willing to help “to make someone else’s life better than it was yesterday.”
“It’s our hope, faith and belief that five years from now, we will be celebrating 20 years of service, without a virus,” she said. “We can serve more people and do better for this community in our new building.”
For information on how to help, contact Wynn at 262-764-0214 or visit https://gf.me/u/yfqdvb.
For more information on the organization, visit http://www.walkininmyshoes.org/.
