WATCH NOW: 2022 Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast, DairyAir bike ride slated for June 18

BRISTOL — The 2022 Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast, set for June 18, will be hosted at Elfering Farms, 15324 Horton Road — the last remaining dairy farm in the village of Bristol.

In addition to a “big farm breakfast” with ham-and-cheese scrambled eggs, pancakes, yogurt, string cheese, milk, orange juice and ice cream, attendees will get a peek into life on the farm.

“When people come out for the breakfast they’ll be able to see a working farm,” said Dale Elfering. “They’ll be able to walk right up to the cows here in the feed manger. They’ll be able to walk into the milking parlor and the milkhouse where the milk is stored.”

The Kenosha County Dairy Promotion event, which will take place from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., will also feature an Agriculture in Action tent, children’s games, a farm machinery display, and other activities.

“Me and my wife and my boys have all helped with it for years,” Dale said, adding this will be the family’s first time hosting the event. “I think the biggest thing about the event is it gets the people who have been multi-generations away from the farm, back to the farm. Not only just to see a farm, but to meet people and see that the farm life that was so traditional years ago is still here.”

Tickets are $10 and the event is free for children age 6 and under. On-site general and handicap parking will be available. Off-site parking with a shuttle will also be available at the Kenosha County Center at highways 50 and 45 and at the west parking lot of Uline.

Bike to breakfast

The annual Kenosha County DairyAir community bike ride to the breakfast will roll at 7 a.m. from the beach parking lot at Silver Lake Park, 2700 85th St.

“The Dairy Breakfast is a great tradition in Kenosha County, and it’s wonderful to see it back in its full form after a two-year hiatus,” said Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman, referencing changes to the event during the pandemic. “Whether you show up on two wheels or four, it’s sure to be a great family experience out on the farm.”

The bicycle route will take riders along Highway SA, Highway 83, Highway C, Highway V, Highway 45 and Highway Q to Highway MB and Horton Road. It is a 28.6-mile round trip. Pre-register for the bike ride only at dairyairbikeride2022.eventbrite.com.

The history of the farm dates back 90 years. Dale’s grandparents Felix and Ruby Elfering founded the farm in 1927. His parents Noel and Joanne Elfering purchased it in 1978 and they, with their nine children, worked the farm. Dale and his wife Janet purchased the farm in 1997 after Dale’s brother Doug moved on.

“We built the milking parlor and the free-stall barn,” Dale said. “In 2001, Daniel and Dustin (his sons) joined the operation and we bought the neighbor’s farm.”

Since then, the family has diversified the operation, by purchasing a neighboring farm and expanding to grow 1,100 acres of cash crops (corn, soybeans and wheat). The number of milking cows has grown from 60 to 160.

Milk from the farm is shipped to Foremost, which uses much of it to make cheese.

“This is the last dairy farm in Bristol,” Dale said. “It’s unfortunate. It’s just like any other business. If you look at the stores, or the automakers, everybody keeps getting bigger because the profit margin is narrower.”

Dale said his hopes the future generations of the family are “able to still make a living farming and not have to be a factory farm.”

