WATCH NOW: A conversation with Lamont Dagen (Part 1)

Lamont Dagen: “That’s a loaded question, but at the same time it depends on what aspect you’re looking at it from. If I’m a student in the school (Washington Middle School), and I’m just speaking from that perspective as a dean, nine times out of 10 you want your story to be heard. Whether it’s to give you your due process or to explain your side of the story, you want to be heard. And nine times out of 10, people aren’t heard because there’s already a perception of what’s happening.

“So if I take the concept of walking down the street and I see a young Black male in a white T-shirt, blue jeans, shorts, kind of wild hair — is he a thug, is he a threat, or is he a scholar? No one really knows.

“I can speak on a situation when I was living in Madison and I was actually packing to get ready to go compete in a track meet — so I was bringing stuff out of my apartment, putting it in my car — and there was a shooting in a building two buildings over. So I’m coming outside, I heard the shots — but it’s around the Fourth of July, so I’m thinking, ‘OK, maybe they’re just fireworks going off’ — and I see a guy run by. Again, I’m bringing stuff out, I think nothing of it. I see him get in the car, back out, pull out of the parking lot. He parks in the parking lot by my building.