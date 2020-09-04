WATCH NOW: A conversation with Lamont Dagen (Part 1)

At this moment, more than ever, we need valuable perspective.
My conversation with Kenosha resident Lamont Dagen earlier this summer offered a lot of that.
Dagen is the subject in the latest edition of conversations I’ve had with Black leaders in the Kenosha sports community, which I’m running in an effort to foster discussion around the Black Lives Matter movement and civil rights. When I talked to Dagen, of course, I couldn’t predict that Kenosha would erupt into turbulence and these issues would reach an unprecedented and urgent level in our community following the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer.
But that makes the conversation more timely than ever.
In my first of these conversations, which ran from June 21-23, Brandon Morris — the St. Joseph boys basketball coach and a community leader — focused mainly on contemporary issues facing the Black community. In the second of these conversations, which ran from July 19-22, Tony Moore — an author, substance abuse counselor, businessman and basketball coach — touched largely on slavery and the root causes of systemic racism in America.
Dagen, like Morris and Moore, offered his own unique thoughts.
Dagen is a dean at Washington Middle School and is the founder and President/CEO of Take Notice Sports Management, an agency he established in 2009 that primarily represents track and field athletes. Prior to starting his agency, Dagen was an elite triple jumper in college at Chicago State, where he achieved a remarkable feat by winning eight conference titles in a row, four years running in the indoor and outdoor triple jump.
Dagen lived in Madison for three years while training for the 2004 Olympic Trials — he also competed in the 2008 Olympic Trials — and moved to Kenosha in 2005. He was an assistant track and field coach at Carthage from 2005-12 while he built up a successful business.
Take Notice Sports Management’s clients include Omar Craddock, the triple jump gold medalist in the 2019 Pan American Games, and Amere Lattin, a silver medalist in the hurdles at the 2019 Pan American Games. Dagen also plans to start the nonprofit Take Notice Outreach, which has been slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic but which Dagen hopes will spur a youth track club and provide outreach programming for those with special needs.
But Dagen, a husband and father of two, wasn’t just handed his success. He grew up in Chicago’s Cabrini-Green, regarded as one of the country’s roughest housing projects. Dagen was determined to get out of that environment, and he used his academic and athletic talents to earn his Bachelor’s degree from Chicago State in 2000 and his Master’s degree in education, with a concentration in special education, from Quincy University.
What follows is the first part of my four-part conversation with Dagen. Part 2 will run on Saturday, Part 3 on Sunday and Part 4 on Monday.
Mike Johnson: What information for the community do you think is key to get across? That’s probably a loaded question, but what are some of the key points that you feel need to be said and people need to hear?
Lamont Dagen: “That’s a loaded question, but at the same time it depends on what aspect you’re looking at it from. If I’m a student in the school (Washington Middle School), and I’m just speaking from that perspective as a dean, nine times out of 10 you want your story to be heard. Whether it’s to give you your due process or to explain your side of the story, you want to be heard. And nine times out of 10, people aren’t heard because there’s already a perception of what’s happening.
“So if I take the concept of walking down the street and I see a young Black male in a white T-shirt, blue jeans, shorts, kind of wild hair — is he a thug, is he a threat, or is he a scholar? No one really knows.
“I can speak on a situation when I was living in Madison and I was actually packing to get ready to go compete in a track meet — so I was bringing stuff out of my apartment, putting it in my car — and there was a shooting in a building two buildings over. So I’m coming outside, I heard the shots — but it’s around the Fourth of July, so I’m thinking, ‘OK, maybe they’re just fireworks going off’ — and I see a guy run by. Again, I’m bringing stuff out, I think nothing of it. I see him get in the car, back out, pull out of the parking lot. He parks in the parking lot by my building.
“Well I come to find out, not knowing at that time, there was a shooting in the parking lot. But guess what the guy had on? And that’s why I said it the way I said it: He had on a white T-shirt and blue jean shorts. And guess who fit the description? (Me), because I’m coming out of the building with what? White T-shirt, blue jean shorts. And if it wasn’t for my neighbor, who happened to be white, standing there at the time — and he was out like on the little patio grilling out — they would’ve taken me to jail. Because, technically, I fit the description. I had no alibi.
“So am I a threat or am I not? And it’s like the old adage, ‘You can’t judge a book by its cover.’ You don’t know what this person entails based upon first site. You just don’t know.”
MJ: So I guess, Lamont, the difference is in the term “fit the description.” It’s the stereotype: “You’re Black, there was a crime, you automatically fit the description.” Is there a benefit of the doubt that’s given to me, a white man, that’s not afforded to you, a Black man? Is that accurate?
LD: “I think that’s accurate to say. Because, again, what poses me as being a threat? I’ll give you another situation where, for me, I’m in the city of Chicago. I’m from Chicago. I grew up in Cabrini-Green, one of the worst housing projects in the city of Chicago. I’m a person who has not only an undergrad, but a Master’s degree, in two different fields.
“But one day, as a 20-year-old kid going to his aunt’s house, I’m driving an ‘86 Riviera, two-door. But I have on a doo-rag. You can only see me from the shoulders up in this car. What you don’t see is that I have on a T-shirt, sweater vest, khakis and casual shoes. A State Trooper — not Cicero police, not Chicago police, in the two main areas that I was in — a State Trooper pulls me over — because I have a doo-rag on — with his gun drawn. And I stick my hands out the window and I say, ‘I’m not sure why you’re approaching the car with your gun drawn, officer. Can you tell me what I did wrong, because I wasn’t doing anything wrong.’
“But it’s dusk outside and he tells me, ‘Well, you didn’t have your lights on.’ ... ‘Well, it’s not dark enough to have the lights on. And so, give me a reason.’ ... He’s trying to work his way around it. Once he gets to the car, he sees how I’m dressed. ... ‘Oops, I made a mistake.’ ... But you look at the car and the individual with a doo-rag on and you say, ‘Must be a threat.’”
MJ: Yes. That mistake’s not going to be made with me, Lamont. I’m driving the car, I’m not going to get pulled over.
LD: “Right. And if you were to put on a doo-rag, even as a white male, no one’s going to pull you over and assume you’re being a threat. Worse-case scenario, somebody’s going to say either, A) ‘He’s trying too hard,’ or B) ‘What was his deal?’
“But they’re not going to say you’re an instant threat. They would never think of you that way, and I think from a stereotypical standpoint and even a profiling standpoint, that’s what we deal with as Black men that becomes a major issue.”
Mike Johnson is sports editor of the Kenosha News. He can be reached at mjohnson@kenoshanews.com.
