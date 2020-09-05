WATCH NOW: A Conversation With Lamont Dagen (Part 2)

Kenosha resident Lamont Dagen is a dean at Washington Middle School and is the founder and President/CEO of Take Notice Sports Management, an agency he established in 2009 that primarily represents track and field athletes.
Prior to starting his agency, Dagen was an elite triple jumper in college at Chicago State, where he achieved a remarkable feat by winning eight conference titles in a row, four years running in the indoor and outdoor triple jump.
Dagen lived in Madison for three years while training for the 2004 Olympic Trials — he also competed in the 2008 Olympic Trials — and moved to Kenosha in 2005. He was an assistant track and field coach at Carthage from 2005-12 while he built up a successful business.
Take Notice Sports Management's clients include Omar Craddock, the triple jump gold medalist in the 2019 Pan American Games, and Amere Lattin, a silver medalist in the hurdles at the 2019 Pan American Games. Dagen also plans to start the nonprofit Take Notice Outreach, which has been slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic but which Dagen hopes will spur a youth track club and provide outreach programming for those with special needs.
But Dagen, a husband and father of two, wasn't just handed his success. He grew up in Chicago's Cabrini-Green, regarded as one of the country's roughest housing projects. Dagen was determined to get out of that environment, and he used his academic and athletic talents to earn his Bachelor's degree from Chicago State in 2000 and his Master's degree in education, with a concentration in special education, from Quincy University.
In an effort to foster discussion around the Black Lives Matter movement and civil rights, I've been having conversations with Black leaders in the sports community.
What follows is the second part of my four-part conversation with Dagen. Part 1 ran on Friday, Part 3 will run on Sunday and Part 4 will run on Monday.
Mike Johnson: You talked about growing up in Cabrini-Green and in Chicago. I want to ask you, because there seems to be this deflection tactic in the white community where we say, "Well, what about all the shootings in Chicago? Or what about Black on Black crime?" Why is there this assumption that the Black community doesn't care about those issues or hasn't been working on them? How does that make you feel?
Lamont Dagen: "It's a fallacy. It hurts. Because you don't understand what I've been through. You don't know the path that I've taken to get out of that life, let alone to say, 'Well, I don't care, or we don't care as people, because there's constant Black on Black crime going on.'
"Let's think about it. If we were mixed in, not segregated but in a position where every community had every race, do you think we would have as many problems? Do you think there would be as much crime? Do you think there would be as much violence, as much built-up, pent-up frustration? Because I'm looking at you, as another Black man and saying — and this goes both ways — but I'm looking at him and saying, 'Well, he's on this side of the street. I live on this side of the street. We must have an issue right now.'
"But if I was in — and I'm just speaking on the neighborhood that I went to school in — but if I'm in the neighborhood of Oscar Mayer, which is across the street from DePaul University and I'm in that neighborhood, we don't have that conflict. Because we're not stacked on top of each other. So from a Cabrini-Green standpoint, where my neighborhood became my environment and my environment became fight-or-flight, 'Hey, I've got to figure out a way out of this, because this is not the life I want to live.'
"But I don't think that from a standpoint of, 'Hey, Black on Black crime doesn't matter because Black lives matter more,' no. It's actually worse, because if you take a deeper dive into the situation, it's unfortunate that it's us causing some of our own issues. But what's the reason for those issues? A lot of it is based on the media. And people are going to talk about the media, let's talk about the 'street media' from a Black community standpoint, where, 'Hey, such-and-such said this about you. Such-and-such said this was going on.' Or you're involved with a group and you just so happened to be walking down the street with them, not knowing that 20 minutes ago they were in some mess. So it varies, but to say that — me being a person coming from Cabrini and saying that I don't care about Black on Black crime, that's hypocritical for somebody to say, because they don't know the path that I've come from."
MJ: I guess as a white community we don't hear about those things as much, because we're not living in that community. That's your community, so I'm sure it breaks your heart to see that violence, right?
LD: "Think about it from a standpoint of I moved to Madison in 2002, so I've been in the state of Wisconsin since 2002. I've been in Kenosha since 2005. So 23 years I spent Chicago, from Cabrini to the west side to the south side, and I've seen a ton of different things.
"But one constant — if you want to say for me — has remained the same, which was I've always been looked at differently through a white lens. Regardless of my education, regardless of the things that I've accomplished, no one knows that I competed professionally in track and field. No one knows that I own a sports management company when they look at me. They see a Black male. They don't see a person with a Master's degree in education. They see a Black male. So, again, unless you open the book and don't judge it by the cover, you won't know what's inside."
MJ: I think it's really important that you say that, Lamont, because I'm guilty of the same prejudices, where I may see a successful Black man and think, 'Good for him' or 'He made it,' or something of that nature. But that's not fair, is it? That Black person might have come from a well-to-do family or an upper-class neighborhood. Who knows? Why is it assumed you're so different from me? How do we fight those stereotypes and look at you as just a successful man, not a successful Black man?
LD: "I mean, the label alone is a misconception. Because I look at is as, 'Why do we have to add the word Black to me being successful?' I already know who I am. Just as you said, 'I see a successful Black man.'
"I hear this often and sometimes it bothers me. Well not just that statement, but the fact of people saying, 'Oh, well I didn't know Lamont could speak so well.' ... 'Excuse me? What do you mean?' ... Or they hear that I'm from Cabrini and then they hear me articulate certain things and they're like, 'Whoa, we didn't know he had all that.' ... 'You never asked.'
"So the misconception of what's considered successful — for me, the initial success was getting out of Cabrini. Being able to see 25 in what we call the concrete jungle. I wrote two different pieces, one at 14 and one at 25, about the struggle at that time that I was dealing with. I still have those pieces, because of the fact that I was trying to find any outlet to figure it out.
"My father was a social worker for the Chicago Urban League, so his job — ironically enough — was gang prevention specialist. But at the same time, you deal with all that you see in the community, and people knew me based upon my father and his position and based upon my brother. So they knew, 'Hey, whenever you see him, don't mess with him. Don't say anything to him. That's Red's son. Keep it going.' That was the relationship piece that was built on the neighborhood because of my father, or because of my brother. So you look at those things and say, 'Well, what helped me get out versus somebody else?' And it was that push.
"But you also have to have the drive to want to leave. Some people get so caught up in their environment that they don't know any way out or they feel that because society has labeled me this way, I can't get out. So there's also some re-thinking and re-wiring from a Black male perspective that we need to do, as well. Because some will say, 'Well, you've got it easy because you did this and you did that.' No, that's because I wanted to leave."
Mike Johnson is sports editor of the Kenosha News. He can be reached at mjohnson@kenoshanews.com.
