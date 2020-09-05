WATCH NOW: A Conversation With Lamont Dagen (Part 2)

"I hear this often and sometimes it bothers me. Well not just that statement, but the fact of people saying, 'Oh, well I didn't know Lamont could speak so well.' ... 'Excuse me? What do you mean?' ... Or they hear that I'm from Cabrini and then they hear me articulate certain things and they're like, 'Whoa, we didn't know he had all that.' ... 'You never asked.'

"So the misconception of what's considered successful — for me, the initial success was getting out of Cabrini. Being able to see 25 in what we call the concrete jungle. I wrote two different pieces, one at 14 and one at 25, about the struggle at that time that I was dealing with. I still have those pieces, because of the fact that I was trying to find any outlet to figure it out.

"My father was a social worker for the Chicago Urban League, so his job — ironically enough — was gang prevention specialist. But at the same time, you deal with all that you see in the community, and people knew me based upon my father and his position and based upon my brother. So they knew, 'Hey, whenever you see him, don't mess with him. Don't say anything to him. That's Red's son. Keep it going.' That was the relationship piece that was built on the neighborhood because of my father, or because of my brother. So you look at those things and say, 'Well, what helped me get out versus somebody else?' And it was that push.