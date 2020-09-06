WATCH NOW: A Conversation with Lamont Dagen (Part 3)

Kenosha resident Lamont Dagen is a dean at Washington Middle School and is the founder and President/CEO of Take Notice Sports Management, an agency he established in 2009 that primarily represents track and field athletes.
Prior to starting his agency, Dagen was an elite triple jumper in college at Chicago State, where he achieved a remarkable feat by winning eight conference titles in a row, four years running in the indoor and outdoor triple jump.
Dagen lived in Madison for three years while training for the 2004 Olympic Trials — he also competed in the 2008 Olympic Trials — and moved to Kenosha in 2005. He was an assistant track and field coach at Carthage from 2005-12 while he built up a successful business.
Take Notice Sports Management’s clients include Omar Craddock, the triple jump gold medalist in the 2019 Pan American Games, and Amere Lattin, a silver medalist in the hurdles at the 2019 Pan American Games. Dagen also plans to start the nonprofit Take Notice Outreach, which has been slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic but which Dagen hopes will spur a youth track club and provide outreach programming for those with special needs.
But Dagen, a husband and father of two, wasn’t just handed his success. He grew up in Chicago’s Cabrini-Green, regarded as one of the country’s roughest housing projects. Dagen was determined to get out of that environment, and he used his academic and athletic talents to earn his Bachelor’s degree from Chicago State in 2000 and his Master’s degree in education, with a concentration in special education, from Quincy University.
In an effort to foster discussion around the Black Lives Matter movement and civil rights, I’ve been having conversations with Black leaders in the sports community.
What follows is the third part of my four-part conversation with Dagen. Part 1 ran on Friday, Part 2 ran on Saturday and Part 4 will run on Monday.
“Well, guess what? I was neither. So the conversation has to change. There has to be a sense of hope. Now, even though I grew up in Cabrini-Green — like I said, my elementary school was in a very affluent neighborhood, and based upon that, I was fortunate enough to run into Black female teachers, because at that time there weren’t a lot of Black female teachers, if any. So I has Ms. Smith tell me, my second-grade teacher, that I was going to be the first Black president. But because of where I was in my environment ...”
“And I’ve been a president of multiple organizations from college to now. So you look at that and you say, ‘OK, how does that work?’ I was the first Black male president of the Student Athletic Advisory Committee at Chicago State. I was the president of the National Pan-Hellenic Council, which is the organization for all Black Greek organizations. So there have been times where I’ve been in those positions of leadership, and now dealing with this business that I’ve had for the last 12 years.
“So it’s one of those things where, like I said, the conversation needs to shift. There needs to be more in-depth dialogue and again, unfortunately, right now some will say, ‘Well, who needs to be a part of that dialogue?’ I think there needs to be a combination of people out there. There needs to be Black males, and I think there needs to be white males, solely because even though we’re in positions of power or positions of authority, we all still know we don’t have the dominating or the majority power rule when it comes to certain things and companies. So how do you ensure this young Black man who’s trying to make a name for himself in whatever field that he won’t be discriminated against? It’s hard to say that you won’t.”
“And again, as I stated earlier, the biggest issue is making sure your side of the story is heard. Whether it’s true or not, you still want your voice to be heard. And it’s dissecting those situations that I have, to say, ‘Hey, here’s what I’m looking at. Here’s what I’m trying to do.’ You have these students who are dealing with certain situations at home where there may be some violence or some drug activity or whatever the case may be, and they won’t disclose that to the counselors, but they’ll tell you. Because if you have that relationship or if you feel that relationship with them, they’ll give you that in to say, ‘Hey, this is what I want to do.’
“What I’ve learned is that in the process of talking to them and realizing what’s going on and navigating through the problem, I also (go) up to them as well to say, ‘Hey, look.’ Sometimes I bring up my business, just so they have the understanding that, ‘Hey, even though you see me on a day-to-day basis as a dean, here’s what I do outside of the school. This could be you.’ And then I start getting, ‘Well, what do you want to do when you grow up?’ or ‘What do you want to do when you graduate?’
“And then I go into that positive spin to say, ‘Hey, look. This situation, we’ll deal with accordingly. But this is what I want you to start focusing on. Come to me with a plan on how you want to do A, B, C and D. Then we’ll figure out a way to try to get those things done. But you have to take the initiative.’ And it’s giving them that sense of, ‘Hey, if he can do this, why can’t I?’ And again, as you said, for a school that has a high minority population, to see someone that looks like you, talks like you, doing other things and being in this position, it’s like, ‘Whoa, he can deal with this. He can deal with a lot. He’s doing a lot.’”
Mike Johnson is sports editor of the Kenosha News. He can be reached at mjohnson@kenoshanews.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!