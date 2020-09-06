WATCH NOW: A Conversation with Lamont Dagen (Part 3)

“And again, as I stated earlier, the biggest issue is making sure your side of the story is heard. Whether it’s true or not, you still want your voice to be heard. And it’s dissecting those situations that I have, to say, ‘Hey, here’s what I’m looking at. Here’s what I’m trying to do.’ You have these students who are dealing with certain situations at home where there may be some violence or some drug activity or whatever the case may be, and they won’t disclose that to the counselors, but they’ll tell you. Because if you have that relationship or if you feel that relationship with them, they’ll give you that in to say, ‘Hey, this is what I want to do.’

“What I’ve learned is that in the process of talking to them and realizing what’s going on and navigating through the problem, I also (go) up to them as well to say, ‘Hey, look.’ Sometimes I bring up my business, just so they have the understanding that, ‘Hey, even though you see me on a day-to-day basis as a dean, here’s what I do outside of the school. This could be you.’ And then I start getting, ‘Well, what do you want to do when you grow up?’ or ‘What do you want to do when you graduate?’