WATCH NOW: A Conversation with Lamont Dagen (Part 4)

Kenosha resident Lamont Dagen is a dean at Washington Middle School and is the founder and President/CEO of Take Notice Sports Management, an agency he established in 2009 that primarily represents track and field athletes.
Prior to starting his agency, Dagen was an elite triple jumper in college at Chicago State, where he achieved a remarkable feat by winning eight conference titles in a row, four years running in the indoor and outdoor triple jump.
Dagen lived in Madison for three years while training for the 2004 Olympic Trials — he also competed in the 2008 Olympic Trials — and moved to Kenosha in 2005. He was an assistant track and field coach at Carthage from 2005-12 while he built up a successful business.
Take Notice Sports Management’s clients include Omar Craddock, the triple jump gold medalist in the 2019 Pan American Games, and Amere Lattin, a silver medalist in the hurdles at the 2019 Pan American Games. Dagen also plans to start the nonprofit Take Notice Outreach, which has been slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic but which Dagen hopes will spur a youth track club and provide outreach programming for those with special needs.
But Dagen, a husband and father of two, wasn’t just handed his success. He grew up in Chicago’s Cabrini-Green, regarded as one of the country’s roughest housing projects. Dagen was determined to get out of that environment, and he used his academic and athletic talents to earn his Bachelor’s degree from Chicago State in 2000 and his Master’s degree in education, with a concentration in special education, from Quincy University.
In an effort to foster discussion around the Black Lives Matter movement and civil rights, I’ve been having conversations with Black leaders in the sports community.
What follows is the fourth part of my four-part conversation with Dagen. Part 1 ran on Friday, Part 2 on Saturday and Part 3 on Sunday.
Mike Johnson: So in terms of just listening, what you do with those kids in middle school? Society as a whole needs to listen to minority voices, underprivileged voices, marginalized voices. Just listening helps them get that message across, correct?
Lamont Dagen: “Exactly. You don’t have to take everything they say at face value. But what they’re telling you is a bulk of what’s going on. Just going back to the other question where you said, ‘Well, people are saying how can you say that Black Lives Matter when there’s Black on Black crime?’
“If you listen, you can understand that I’m forced in this situation. Now, are you offering me a way out? And if you aren’t offering me a way out, help me solve this problem, because this is not where I want to be. You think I want to deal with this, dodging bullets every day or trying to figure this portion of my life out? Absolutely not. Now there are some people who, that’s all they know. Don’t get me wrong. Some will say, ‘Hey, well, you’re a little far extended on this.’
“But I’m just speaking from what I know. I know there are people who are lifeless when it comes to drugs and gang violence. I know this. But at the end of the day, there are people who want to get out of that situation and do not only better for themselves but for their families in the future. But if people aren’t listening, or they’re saying, ‘Oh, well they don’t care’ — no, it’s not that we don’t care. How do we fix it when we don’t have the support from the people we’re looking for support from?”
MJ: It would be easy for me to tell someone, “Get you life together,” but I was born with — as a white male in a middle-class family, if I hit any obstacles, they were of my own making. Is that the difference?
LD: “That’s the difference. Some people don’t have that opportunity to step out or go here for summer vacation. The first time I went on a vacation or went somewhere outside of Cabrini, I was a 10-year-old kid going to Orlando with a group. Everybody had luggage and I didn’t. I had my clothes in a garbage bag.
“But I was so excited to go on this trip, I didn’t care, because it was showing me something outside of my environment. And I think that’s what people don’t realize. When you take a piece of the element away from their environment and you show it something different, it sparks something. It gives them a different notion. And if you’re not giving them positive reinforcement, even being stuck in that environment, what else am I supposed to think?
“I knew at some point, based on where Cabrini was and where I had gone as a 10-year-old kid to Florida, Cabrini was blocks away from downtown Chicago. I didn’t know what I wanted to do at the time, but I knew I wanted to work downtown and wear gym shoes, because that’s what I saw. I wanted to work downtown, wear a suit and gym shoes, because those were the people who I perceived as successful. And guess what? Ninety percent of them were white.
“So the misconception comes in when they say, ‘Well, because you don’t see somebody that looks like me that you can’t do it.’ No. There has to be also an inner drive that makes people want to do it. Trust me, I’ve been knocked down plenty of times, from working in the district (KUSD) to dealing with this business. But I can’t let that stop me from doing what I want to do. But I’m also old enough now to understand that I have that drive, that motivation to do so.
“Some people get knocked down and they don’t get up.”
Mike Johnson is sports editor of the Kenosha News. He can be reached at mjohnson@kenoshanews.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!