WATCH NOW: A Conversation with Lamont Dagen (Part 4)

“But I’m just speaking from what I know. I know there are people who are lifeless when it comes to drugs and gang violence. I know this. But at the end of the day, there are people who want to get out of that situation and do not only better for themselves but for their families in the future. But if people aren’t listening, or they’re saying, ‘Oh, well they don’t care’ — no, it’s not that we don’t care. How do we fix it when we don’t have the support from the people we’re looking for support from?”

MJ: It would be easy for me to tell someone, “Get you life together,” but I was born with — as a white male in a middle-class family, if I hit any obstacles, they were of my own making. Is that the difference?

LD: “That’s the difference. Some people don’t have that opportunity to step out or go here for summer vacation. The first time I went on a vacation or went somewhere outside of Cabrini, I was a 10-year-old kid going to Orlando with a group. Everybody had luggage and I didn’t. I had my clothes in a garbage bag.