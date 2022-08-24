WATCH NOW: "A diamond in the rough": New Aurora CNO talks about taking on the position

Kristie Geil, a 13-year veteran chief nursing officer in Rockford, Ill., said she loved working at a community hospital.

“I know and love and appreciate community healthcare,” Geil said.

But after more than a decade in Rockford, Geil was looking to join a larger system. When she heard about an opening in Kenosha, she found a way to both continue working at a community hospital while also joining a larger hospital system.

“It was like finding a diamond in the rough,” Geil said.

Since the beginning of August, Geil has worked as the CNO for Aurora Medical Center, 104700 75th St., overseeing close to 400 staff in patient and nursing care. She also is helping to professionally develop new nurses, creating future leaders in the field.

She replaces former Aurora CNO Kathryn Harter, who retired several months ago.

Beyond the benefits of the wider Aurora system, Geil said one of the factors that attracted her to Kenosha was the range and depth of services offered to patients. As someone from a rural hospital, Geil said that Kenosha residents sometimes don't realize how special having that access is.

“I was impressed with the vision that Kenosha has for the future, and how it really encompasses the needs of the community and the region,” Geil said. “Like neuro-spine surgery, you don’t generally see that in a community hospital setting as a full time surgeon.”

Beyond her years of experience, Geil joked that healthcare was “in her genes,” with her mother, daughter and even niece also working in healthcare.

“My mother has been a nurse for over 40 years,” Geil said. “She raised me well. I come from a long line of healthcare providers.”

In her month of work so far, Geil said two things stand out to her.

'Leadership' appreciated

“One, this organization welcomes outsiders with open arms,” Geil said. “The second part is I am so impressed with the nursing leadership team here.”

She talked about the help she received from the community as she plans her move, from looking to a house to just finding a dentist. And with Aurora, she talked about the difficulties they faced during the pandemic and the care they managed to provide during the height of surges.

Despite her excitement for the position, Geil admitted moving was no small task.

“It’s a big change in life, after 26 years in the same location,” Geil said. “There’s a lot of dynamics going on.”