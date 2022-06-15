WATCH NOW: Attorney General and state Rep. McGuire discuss hate crimes, gun violence with community members

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul and state Rep. Tip McGuire were at Beth Hillel Temple Wednesday to meet with community members and discuss hate crimes, Kaul’s Safer Wisconsin legislation package and the impact of gun violence Wednesday.

After the event, which began at 10:30 a.m. and ran until 12 p.m., McGuire and Kaul met with members of the Kenosha Police and Kenosha County Sheriff’s departments at the Public Safety building.

Among the audience at Beth Hillel Temple were members of the advocacy group Congregations United to Serve Humanity, representatives of the Anti-Defamation League, several local faith leaders and Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian.

Beth Hillel Temple Rabbi Dena Feingold began the discussion talking briefly about the rise in anti-Semitic activity in Kenosha, specifically the distribution of anti-Semitic leaflets in city neighborhoods peddling various falsehoods about Jewish people.

“This year has been the most difficult year for the Jewish community in Kenosha,” Feingold said.

Kaul and McGuire talked with the group about the legal and social aspects of addressing hate crimes, explaining that while a hate incident was not a crime in-and-of-itself in Wisconsin, it could be used as an enhancement of criminal charges. Most critical, Kaul said, was calling out hate crimes and coming together as a community to denounce such behavior.

“It discourages these kinds of groups from doing these things,” Kaul said.

Mass shootings

With the recent spate of mass shootings, including the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting last month that left 21 dead, questions about gun control, school safety and how best to stop shootings before they occur also led to back-and-forth discussion with Kaul and McGuire.

Kaul pointed to the Safer Wisconsin package as a way to begin addressing both issues of hate crimes and gun violence. It includes, among other things, $1 million for the creation of a hate crime hotline, where data on such incidents could be collected and properly reported, as well as increased funding for mental health services and an expansion of background checks for firearm transfers.

Kaul said he was not “under any illusions” about the gun control aspects of the bill going through unscathed, but he felt some positive changes could still come about.

“The message I heard from people is that they support these efforts,” Kaul said.

McGuire said he was “an optimist” about building bipartisan support for the bill, but admitted to frustration with the Republican-led state legislature.

“This is an active, functional solution,” McGuire said. “There is a concrete plan to deal with public safety, and yet it has yet to have a hearing.”

Daisha Muhammad, assistant regional director for law enforcement programs and engagement at the Anti-Defamation League, said they had been tracking the flier incidents and had seen similar patterns in California and Florida.

She said such discussions were important both to lawmakers and to locals and praised how they engaged the community.

“These are to not only listen to the community but to inform them about the next steps to be taken,” Muhammad said.

