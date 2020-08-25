WATCH NOW: Authorities respond to multiple fires, vandalism and looting as Kenosha reels from Blake shooting

Rioters and looters took to the streets of Kenosha on Monday night, setting fires while vandalizing and stealing from multiple businesses throughout the area.
Rioters set fire to several buildings, including those in the uptown and downtown areas, Kenosha police said.
Residents at the scene of one fire near 13th Avenue and 60th Street said that included the Community Corrections Building at 1212 60th St.
A Kenosha County Sheriff's squad was parked in the west bound lane underneath the viaduct while an armed officer stood guard in the eastbound lane to prevent foot travel or motorists from going through.
Around the city other areas were burning in the second night of looting and rioting since the shooting of Jacob Blake on Sunday.
Trucks and street lights were targets, as well as businesses.
National Guard troops assisted law enforcement including Kenosha Police, Kenosha County Sheriff's and Pleasant Prairie Police departments among others.
Although a curfew went into effect from 8 p.m. Monday, it didn't deter them from causing destruction throughout the area.
While firefighters battled the Corrections Building blaze, about a mile to the west, 40 people looked on as the Danish Brotherhood Lodge burned. Flames shot high into the air, with the heat coming off the building at 22nd Avenue and 63rd Street that could be felt from half a block away.
A hobby shop owner southwest of the burning lodge said the fire was started around 10:45 p.m. The man, who wielded a shotgun as he held open the door to his shop, said they threw "firebombs" at the building..
People congregated along the sidewalks and street corners to the west on both sides, many of them photographing or taking video and posting on various social media.
Moments later, a hissing sound came from the direction of the building and several people ran as it exploded, the rubble and gray dust scattering all over the street. A building alarm could be heard going off continuously. A woman screamed and sobbing could be heard nearby.
Early Tuesday, multiple police radio reports indicated that someone was in the process of setting fire to the Simmons Library at Library Park, 59th Street, and Seventh Avenue; however, police apprehended least two suspects.
While a steady rain began to fall around 1:30 a.m., multiple squads responded to the Target at 9777 76th St. in Pleasant Prairie and Dick's Sporting Goods, 9899 76th St. where there were reports that looters had targeted the businesses, according to police radio traffic reports.
At least one vehicle fleeing the scene crashed nearby.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!