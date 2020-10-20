WATCH NOW: Blake supporters kick off march from Somers to Milwaukee, call for change by voting

SOMERS — Dozens of friends, family members and supporters of Jacob Blake filled the parking outside a gas station in the wee hours Tuesday morning to kick off a march that would take them to Milwaukee, where they expected to be joined by even more who want change in their fight against injustice and police brutality.
The temperature plummeted into 30s, but their spirits were invigorated as they began the first leg of a 33-mile March for Justice and the Early Vote from the BP America convenience store at Highways 31 and E. The diverse group gathered earlier on 52nd Street in Kenosha, as well. The march was organized by Peace in the Streets Kenosha, Inc., the African Emergency Relief Foundation, Leaders of Kenosha and the Fight for $15 campaign.
A throng of media surrounded event organizers who called for action, including the firing of Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey, who shot Blake in the back seven times on Aug. 23 outside a home in the 2800 block of 40th Street. Late last month, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul selected former Madison Police Chief Noble Wray to review the findings of an independent investigation by the state Department of Justice into the police shooting of Blake. At the time, the investigation was said to be winding down, however, no timetable was given as to when it would be completed. Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley will ultimately make the decision as to whether criminal charges should be brought against Sheskey or the two other officers Vincent Arenas and Brittany Meronek, who were also involved in the incident.
"We need D.A. Graveley to do the right thing. We know that there's still an investigation going on with an independent person, but we need an indictment and we need (Sheskey) fired right away," said Tanya McLean, the executive director of Leaders of Kenosha said before the march.
The shooting touched off weeks of peaceful protests and deadly rioting and destruction that placed Kenosha at the epicenter of a national reckoning in a battle against racial injustice and police violence that has been raging in other cities throughout the U.S.
Blake's uncle, Justin Blake, called on supporters to stand up against injustice.
"We've got to stand up all around the country, all around the nation and ... let's call things what they are. This was attempted murder. Once. Two. Three shots could take a person out. Four, five, six and seven definitely could," he said. "There was no crime committed. My nephew had no weapon and posed no threat. What the officer did wasn't officer work or police work. It was criminal. It needs to be called that."
He said local groups have united with others in Racine and Milwaukee to make change "because we're all on the same board."
"We have the same agenda and we're over tired. We want the governor to stand up and denounce what this officer did," he said. "We want the mayor and every elected official to stand up and let the Blake family know where they are. This is past 30 days, and damn it, we want justice."
Justin Blake also promoted the need for people to vote, urging supporters to let the family know where they stood following his nephew's shooting.
"Change is in the air," he said. Know that."
Jackson unable to attend
McLean said the Rev. Jesse Jackson, who had been scheduled to attend the overnight march, was not in attendance due to health issues, but was expected to call in to speak when the marchers arrived in Milwaukee later in the day.
Bishop Tavis Grant, who spoke in Jackson's place representing the Rainbow Push Coalition, said their demonstration wasn't the only one occurring, as similar voter drives and marches were happening in Chicago, Atlanta and Los Angeles, among others. And the march, was not just for Blake, either — but for Breona Taylor, Terrance Coleman, George Floyd and Stephon Watts, who were shot and killed by police, Grant said.
"America is waking up this morning to a new America. Black lives matter. LGBTQ lives matter. The unemployed matter. The immigrant lives matter. Uninsured people matter," Grant said. "America's coming together on 10-20-20 to make a statement. We've had enough. We're gonna to register. We're gonna show up. We're gonna turn out and we're gonna change America for the better."
