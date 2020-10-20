WATCH NOW: Blake supporters kick off march from Somers to Milwaukee, call for change by voting

"We need D.A. Graveley to do the right thing. We know that there's still an investigation going on with an independent person, but we need an indictment and we need (Sheskey) fired right away," said Tanya McLean, the executive director of Leaders of Kenosha said before the march.

The shooting touched off weeks of peaceful protests and deadly rioting and destruction that placed Kenosha at the epicenter of a national reckoning in a battle against racial injustice and police violence that has been raging in other cities throughout the U.S.

Blake's uncle, Justin Blake, called on supporters to stand up against injustice.

"We've got to stand up all around the country, all around the nation and ... let's call things what they are. This was attempted murder. Once. Two. Three shots could take a person out. Four, five, six and seven definitely could," he said. "There was no crime committed. My nephew had no weapon and posed no threat. What the officer did wasn't officer work or police work. It was criminal. It needs to be called that."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He said local groups have united with others in Racine and Milwaukee to make change "because we're all on the same board."