Nearly every seat was filled at the Tuesday night meeting of the Kenosha Unified School District Board of Education. Students, teachers and community members showed up to give feedback on an agenda item addressing School Board Policy 1510, which pertains to advertising.

KENOSHA UNIFIED MEETING DECEMBER 2022 Adrian Wick makes a public comment about School Board Policy 1510 during a Kenosha Unified school board meeting Tuesday night.

KENOSHA UNIFIED MEETING DECEMBER 2022 Max Martin makes a public comment about School Board Policy 1510 during a Kenosha Unified school board meeting Tuesday night.

The specific agenda item indicated school board member Kris Schmaling brought the policy to the board for discussion purposes, “To determine whether or not there is support for providing direction to administration regarding updates that would further restrict classroom displays beyond advertisements to include items such as flags and other political items.”

KENOSHA UNIFIED MEETING DECEMBER 2022 Becky Crowley, treasurer of the board of directors of the LGBT Center of Southeast Wisconsin, makes a public comment about School Board Policy 1510.

In a Facebook post from Schmaling's school board campaign page, she stated the policy was brought forward, "When it was clear that some classrooms had controversial flags and posters that were on display.

"We also need to move towards focusing on lessons within the classroom that fosters non-controversial topics and when appropriate, and they are polarized, they must be within the content of the curriculum subject, giving our students the 'how' to think not 'What' to think, when teaching subjects that lean toward this type of dialog."

KENOSHA UNIFIED MEETING DECEMBER 2022 Members of the Kenosha community gather to support speakers during public comments on School Board Policy 1510 in a Kenosha Unified school board meeting.

During public comments, multiple students lined up to share their perspective on the policy, which would seemingly limit pride flags and Black Lives Matter flags in classrooms.

Some students explained that the symbols indicate a classroom or teacher who is safe for students to confide in.

KENOSHA UNIFIED MEETING DECEMBER 2022 Dustin Crass, 17, speaks during a Kenosha Unified school board meeting Tuesday night.

“As a non-binary person, there is a certain security you feel when you go into a teacher's classroom and see that they have a pride flag somewhere in their classroom," said Adrian Wick. "It makes you feel safe. It provides such a comfort to students to know their teacher cares about them in that way. It's just amazing what a simple piece of cloth can do for a student."

Other students expressed similar symbols are not political and should not be classified as such.

"Why are you so afraid of people who do not conform to your standards of 'correct?'" asked Dustin Crass, a 17-year-old student at Reuther Central High School. "LGBTQ rights and rights for people of color are not political. You're directly encouraging the alienation of Black and queer students by pushing this fact. Human rights are not an inherently political topic and should not be viewed as such, and you should not push students to believe that."

Diversity vs. censorship

Some speakers pointed out the contradiction between other policies that offer messages promoting diversity.

“Pride flags are not an advertisement, nor are they inappropriate, political or inconsistent with the district's mission," said Kenosha Unified alumnus Max Martin. "Under policy 6100, pertaining to the district's mission, under the section of 'core values,' is an acronym 'STUDENTS' in which the D stands for 'diversity.' Pride flags signify diversity."

Teachers also commented on the subject, saying they want students to feel welcome in their classrooms.

"The classroom isn't white and straight anymore like when I was a kid. It never was. It wasn't safe to be anything 'other than,'" said Amy Misurelli-Sorenson, an art teacher at Reuther Central High School. "Today, no student should feel undervalued and invisible in the classroom. I put up stickers, flags, slogans and signs throughout my classroom to welcome all students and make certain they know they belong here."

Other community members echoed student and teacher sentiments.

"This is not a political issue. This is talking about voluntary teachers who are displaying items to make their environments inclusive for students who don't necessarily feel that they have a place in the common school system," said Becky Crowley, treasurer of the board of directors of the LGBT Center of Southeast Wisconsin. "This is also a slippery slope. If you allow this kind of item to be entered into your books, it could lead to similar items being discriminatory down the road and this sets that precedent."

When the agenda item came up in the meeting, School Board Member Rebecca Stevens made a motion to move the discussion to a special personnel committee meeting.

Stevens asked the meeting be held in January.

"I think it's very important to have it separate from the standing committees, so we have ... time that we can use wisely," Stevens said.

The board unanimously approved the motion to move the discussion of Policy 1510 to a special personnel committee meeting in January.