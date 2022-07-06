WATCH NOW: Board repeals weapons ban in Kenosha County buildings, creates sanctuary for Second Amendment rights

Guns and electronic control devices will soon be allowed in most Kenosha County buildings following a County Board decision that repealed a more than decade’s old ban on weapons on their premises.

Following nearly four hours of public comments and deliberations that took place late into Tuesday night, the County Board voted 14-7 to remove the weapons’ restrictions in all county buildings.

Supervisors voting for the repeal were William Grady, Brian Thomas, Zach Rodriguez, Zach Stock, board Chairman Gabe Nudo, Tim Stocker, Dave Geertsen, Amanda Nedweski, Jeff Wamboldt, Brian Bashaw, John Poole, Mark Nordigian, Erin Decker and Aaron Karow. Voting against removing the ban were supervisors Terry Rose, Jeff Gentz, Laura Belsky, Ed Kubicki, Daniel Gaschke, Andy Berg and Monica Yuhas.

While the carrying of concealed weapons will be allowed on county property, the ban will continue to cover the Kenosha County Courthouse, the public safety building, which houses both the sheriff’s department and Kenosha Police Department, jail, detention center, pretrial building and the Molinaro Building, which is part of the civic center campus west of Sheridan Road between 55th and 56th Streets, are already exempted by state law.

Permitted gun owners, including county employees, won’t immediately be able to bring weapons into county buildings, as the employee handbook must also be revised. According to the resolution for the repeal, the new weapons policy would be expected to take effect within six months of board approval.

2nd Amendment sanctuary

The board also voted 15-6 to declare the county a sanctuary for Second Amendment rights, opposing any state or federal legislation enacted that would infringe residents’ right to bear arms. Voting for the sanctuary legislation were Grady, Thomas, Rodriguez, Stock, Nudo, Stocker, Geertsen, Nedweski, Wamboldt, Yuhas, Bashaw, Pool, Nordigian, Decker and Karow. Voting against were Rose, Gentz, Belsky, Kubicki, Gaschke and Berg.

During deliberations on the gun ban, supervisors considered a number of amendments including one that would have added Human Services to the list of county buildings where the ban currently exists. At earlier committee and County Board meetings, residents and former employees request that the board consider the ban’s extension given the stressful conditions they often face when denying services for which they may not qualify. The amendment failed.

At one point, Supervisor Terry Rose also proposed that the matter be tabled so that additional information could be gathered. Supervisor Ed Kubicki had wondered whether the policy had been vetted by the Finance and Administration Committee, which Rose chairs, given that it would also affect employees who would also be allowed to bring concealed weapons to work. That motion also failed.

At public comments, in which at least two dozen people spoke, 17 opposed the repeal, while six favored lifting the gun ban, an almost mirror opposite reflection of the board’s vote that was to come. The board, which normally allows a maximum of 90 minutes, extended the comment period at least another half hour, allowing a handful of those who were still lined up outside the chamber door prior to initial time limit to speak.

Jodi Muerhoff of Kenosha, who filed an open records request for communications between residents and County Board members on the issue said they reflected a greater than 5:1 ratio opposing lifting the ban.

“At a rate of five to one, the people of our county told you bringing guns into our buildings and parks is a bad policy,” she said.

Peggy Helgeson of Kenosha, also spoke against the repeal.

Helgeson, who said she polled board members via e-mail regarding the issue among others, indicated that most board members did not respond to her request for how they would vote and reminded them that while they are assigned to respective districts, that they also represent all county residents.

“I’m collecting data. Refusing to answer the question of a constituent, that’s data, OK? And this data is going to turn out to be a record of your performance as supervisors. If it was me, I wouldn’t want anyone to think I had something to hide,” she said.

Matt Schuetzner of Pleasant Prairie, who spoke in favor of lifting the gun ban said among the reasons the board should allow weapons was in light of recent events, including the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas that resulted in the deaths of 19 people, mostly children, after police were reportedly ordered not to enter the school building.

Closer to home, Schuetzner said that the night of the August 2020 riots in Kenosha the owner of a Downtown fitness outfit was told to “barricade the door because police would not send help.”

Normally, he said, police response times is four to five minutes for most incidents.

“Personally, I would not want to wait that long just to wait for them to arrive. I can’t imagine what it would be like to see them waiting outside,” he said.

He said county workers should have the right to protect themselves. He also alluded to the previous County Board meeting in which sheriff’s deputies had to restrain a speaker at the podium during public comments on the gun ban issue.

“Unstable, angry people, ready to pick fights … there should be no question whether a citizen may or may not defend their safety, the safety of his family,” he said.

Donald Biehn, a former County Board supervisor, said he was in favor of lifting the ban but was appalled of the lack of decorum that had been displayed among members of the public at the previous meeting.

He said he was disappointed at the partisan politics that have divided the county. He called on the board and the community to work together, as they did during the Chrysler crises of the late 1980s.

“Work together together for the community. That’s what you are when you’re a supervisor and listen to your constituents,” he said.