SOMERS — Another Bobcat dealership and a Mister Carwash are coming to Somers, with plans for both businesses taking major steps during the Village Board meeting Tuesday.

A construction equipment company, to be located at the southeast corner of 122nd Avenue and the West Frontage Road of I-94, needs to finalize a development agreement before going forward, but Bobcat Plus dealership owner and resident Steve Folkman said the company hopes to begin groundbreaking efforts before the end of the year, with construction to continue next spring.

“It’s finally come to fruition,” Folkman said. “The Village supervisors are truly excited about our business being added to their municipality.”

The project, which began in fall 2021, is a 13,325 square foot dealership with four overhead drive-in doors located on the north and south ides of the building. Additional plans include 19,000 square feet for an outdoor display area.

Village President George Stoner expressed his optimism for the project.

“We’re very grateful to have you here,” Stoner said to Folkman during the meeting.

The board also approved a development agreement for a new carwash, to be built in the Somers Market Center at the northwest corner of Green Bay Road and 38th Street. The project is part of a broader surge of businesses in the area.

The Mister Carwash, a 5,460 square foot single-bay automatic car wash building, along with 22 exterior vacuum stalls, is planned to sit just west of a new Chipotle restaurant.

Nominations for Somers’ Making a Difference Citizen Recognition Award were also approved for five Somers residents:

• Larry Gitzlaff, for his donation of almost 24 acres to Somers to be used as a park and recreational area.

• Ruth Teuscher, who donated home and land which is now known as Hawthorn Hollow.

• Minnie Ozanne, a historian that chronicled Somers history for over 60 years. Was a Teacher at Burr Oak and Bullamore Forks Schools.

• Ernest and Dolores Tabbert, residents for over 75 years. Ernset served the Somers Fire Department for over 50 years and is an Army Veteran. Dolores served on Somers Fire and rescue for over 20 years and has served as a Chief Election Inspector for many years.