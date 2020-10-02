WATCH NOW: Bradford holds off Tremper in rivalry's 60th edition

Tremper couldn't get anything going on the ground with 44 rushing yards and had to take to the air after falling behind.

Senior quarterback Ryan McGonegle slung the ball 40 times, completing 21 of those attempts for 225 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Senior Preston Chamberlain was the recipient of most of McGonegle's throws, catching a whopping 13 passes for 136 yards and touchdowns of seven and 22 yards in the fourth quarter.

Led by junior linebacker Brogan Wright, Tremper's defense did as much as it could, but the Trojans just had too many miscues, including two lost fumbles in the first half, a blocked field goal and punt, a failed fourth-and-short attempt deep in their own territory on the opening drive of the second half and a failed two-point conversion.

"They did everything we asked them," Zalokar said. "So if anybody's going to take the blame for this, it's me. Every big decision that came down in this game — do we go for it, do we onside, do we kick, do we go for two — it seemed like it was the wrong decision, because it always worked against us.

"So I'm going to take this one on me. The kids played their heart out, OK? We just need to go ahead and eliminate the mental mistakes."