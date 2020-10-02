WATCH NOW: Bradford holds off Tremper in rivalry's 60th edition

Like everything else in 2020, the 60th edition of the crosstown rivalry between the Bradford and Tremper football teams on Friday night did not feel like it always does.
The sparse crowd allowed at Ameche Field couldn't provide the electricity typical of the annual game, the teams congregated at halftime in tents and at tables ringing the field as if they were catching their wind during a family reunion flag football contest and there was a raised helmet salute in lieu of a handshake line after it was over.
But, a game was played, and Bradford's 30-13 victory in a Southeast Conference matchup that was equal parts hard-fought and sloppy was another reminder that nothing is to be taken for granted this year.
With their sixth straight victory in the series and their 13th of the last 14, the Red Devils improved to 1-1 in the abbreviated four-game SEC slate.
At this point, though, the record that matters most is that Bradford has had two games scheduled and two games played, while Tremper — which opened its season Friday after a Week 1 bye — has had one scheduled and one played.
"I think we're just at this point happy to be playing and happy to get two games in and happy to get hopefully another one next week," Bradford coach Troy Bowe said. "If we get to four, then that's great."
The Trojans' defense was faced with tough field position all night and held strong, keeping Tremper within 6-0 at halftime before finally yielding two short touchdown drives in the third quarter. In his first game on the sidelines as Tremper's head coach, Colin Zalokar received all the effort he could ask for.
"The kids played hard," he said. "We've got to keep that effort going through this season, because it's a short one and we don't (have) too many more of these. I think that if we continue to improve, we're going to absolutely give ourselves a shot in every game we have left this year."
Of course, one thing that remained normal about Friday's game was how much the rivalry meant to the players.
Bradford senior linebacker Brock Lampe was all over the field, per usual, and also carried the ball 10 times for a game-high 81 yards on offense.
"It felt great," Lampe said. "Obviously, against a rival, always great to get our first win. I think we had a lot of mistakes that we can clean up, but overall we played a pretty good game.
"... I think we're the most competitive conference in the state. You look at Franklin, Oak Creek, ITA, Tremper and us, we're pretty solid top to bottom. So every week we've got to bring our 'A' game."
Bradford junior running back Nate Barker IV was held to just 35 yards on 13 carries, but he did rush for a pair of third-quarter touchdowns and also had a crucial blocked point. Bradford junior quarterback Nate Olson went 9-of-20 for 141 yards and tossed a 26-yard scoring pass over the middle to junior Kameron Lakes with 57 seconds left for the night's final score.
Tremper couldn't get anything going on the ground with 44 rushing yards and had to take to the air after falling behind.
Senior quarterback Ryan McGonegle slung the ball 40 times, completing 21 of those attempts for 225 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Senior Preston Chamberlain was the recipient of most of McGonegle's throws, catching a whopping 13 passes for 136 yards and touchdowns of seven and 22 yards in the fourth quarter.
Led by junior linebacker Brogan Wright, Tremper's defense did as much as it could, but the Trojans just had too many miscues, including two lost fumbles in the first half, a blocked field goal and punt, a failed fourth-and-short attempt deep in their own territory on the opening drive of the second half and a failed two-point conversion.
"They did everything we asked them," Zalokar said. "So if anybody's going to take the blame for this, it's me. Every big decision that came down in this game — do we go for it, do we onside, do we kick, do we go for two — it seemed like it was the wrong decision, because it always worked against us.
"So I'm going to take this one on me. The kids played their heart out, OK? We just need to go ahead and eliminate the mental mistakes."
The Red Devils made their own, stalling in the red zone in the first half and settling for field goals of 25 and 27 yards from Erick Villalobos in the first half for a 6-0 lead.
The Red Devils finally finished off a short 28-yard drive — which was set up by Olson's 37-yard strike to junior receiver Quinton Henry after a penalty — when Barker ran in from six yards out for a 14-0 lead with 5:30 left in the third quarter behind Lampe's lead block and a wipeout of the right side by junior right tackle Lewis Pruitt.
"We're just being the O-line," Pruitt said. "We're just doing what we're told. We're out there playing hard. We're giving it our all. We know our backfield can finish, so we're just doing our job so they can do their job."
Barker then stuffed a punt by Tremper senior Jake Korbakes to set the Red Devils up at the Tremper 16-yard line, and Barker cashed in from four yards out three plays later for a 21-0 lead.
Early in the fourth quarter, Villalobos coaxed a perfect 40-yard punt that Bradford downed at Tremper's 1, leading to a safety when McGonegle was sacked in the end zone with 10:55 left for a 23-0 lead.
The Trojans got on the board with McGonegle's two touchdown passes to Chamberlain, and the Red Devils lost two fumbles in the fourth quarter to extend the game.
"We've got to finish better," Bowe said. "It seemed like after the safety we were just like, 'OK, the game's over.' But there were 12 minutes left, and we just shut down on offense. We got two turnovers right in a row and kept the ball a minute."
But Bradford held on, and another week was finished.
"It's good to win," Bowe said. "It's hard to win. It's good to win, and winning's hard, and you've got to enjoy all of them."
