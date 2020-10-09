WATCH NOW: Bradford makes statement against Oak Creek

"I don't know what they had in the second half, but it wasn't much. We created plays and scored a touchdown. It's hard to win games when you give up defensive touchdowns, for them. It's hard to win when that happens. As soon as we got that, I felt pretty good about it."

But the blocked punt was still easily the game's pivotal play.

After Bradford took a 9-0 lead with 17 seconds left in the first quarter on a pretty 30-yard post pass from Olson to junior Quinton Henry (four catches, 70 yards) on third-and-24, the Knights put together scoring drives of 80 and 47 yards with the wind in the second quarter to take a 13-9 lead.

It appeared the Red Devils would trail at half, but Bowe used his timeouts to stop the clock while the Red Devils forced the Knights to punt on fourth-and-9 from their 21. Bradford burst through, and Jones stuffed the kick, scooped the ball up at the 5-yard line and rumbled in for a stunning score with 20 seconds remaining in the half.

"They lined up spacious, so it's just gaps, big gaps," Jones said. "So we thought to get after it. We were close to our (end zone), so coach told us to get after it. If I didn't get to it, my fellow linebacker, Brock (Lampe), he would've got to it."

And how did he feel when he saw the ball laying there for the taking?