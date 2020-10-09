WATCH NOW: Bradford makes statement against Oak Creek

OAK CREEK — When a football team wraps two quick touchdowns around halftime, players sometimes refer to it as a double-dip.
In Bradford's case Friday night, you could call it a 'Double-J.'
As in, Jaree Jones.
The senior linebacker accomplished a feat not often seen, scoring two touchdowns in 1 minute, 59 seconds of game time as the Red Devils made an impressive statement with a 35-20 victory at Oak Creek in a Southeast Conference matchup between ranked teams.
On the game's biggest sequence, Jones blocked a punt, scooped it up and scored with 20 seconds left in the first half to give Bradford a 16-13 halftime lead. Then on Oak Creek's first play of the second half, Jones alertly gathered in a tipped pass and cruised down the numbers into the end zone for a 23-13 advantage.
Bradford, ranked No. 10 in the latest Division-1 state coaches poll, improved to 2-1. And the Red Devils did it all against the 1-1 Knights — ranked No. 5 (Division-1 coaches) and No. 10 (AP Large Division) in the state polls — scoring three times on offense, twice on defense (including a safety) and once on special teams.
"It says that we're coming for y'all," Jones said when asked what statement was made by Friday's performance. "We're not waiting for nobody. We're there."
Last season, the Red Devils lost to the Knights, 28-7, en route to a 3-7 record. This season, Bradford's one loss so far was by three points to second-ranked Franklin in Week 1.
"It shows we made a lot of improvement from last year, that we really developed the team," said Bradford junior quarterback Nate Olson, who passed for 117 yards and two touchdowns. "We're getting older, mature. ... We're here this year."
Especially the defense.
The Red Devils limited the Knights to just 2.5 yards per play and got especially stingy in the second half, allowing just 27 total yards. Shifty Oak Creek freshman quarterback Cade Palkowski must've run a half-marathon he was chased so much. Unofficially, he was sacked seven times.
Bradford also had a safety for the game's first points when senior linebacker Brock Lampe and senior defensive lineman Dylan Pivovar tackled Oak Creek junior running back Gabe Buchman in his end zone. That came after the Red Devils downed a 62-yard punt launched by junior Nate Barker IV with the strong wind at his back that forced the Knights to operate from their 1-yard line.
So, essentially, Bradford's defense and special teams scored 14 points on their own.
"They just kind of shut them down," Bradford coach Troy Bowe said of his defense, which got noticeable performances from Lampe and Barker at linebacker, senior Cartavon Washington at defensive end and senior Jon Maack in the secondary.
"I don't know what they had in the second half, but it wasn't much. We created plays and scored a touchdown. It's hard to win games when you give up defensive touchdowns, for them. It's hard to win when that happens. As soon as we got that, I felt pretty good about it."
But the blocked punt was still easily the game's pivotal play.
After Bradford took a 9-0 lead with 17 seconds left in the first quarter on a pretty 30-yard post pass from Olson to junior Quinton Henry (four catches, 70 yards) on third-and-24, the Knights put together scoring drives of 80 and 47 yards with the wind in the second quarter to take a 13-9 lead.
It appeared the Red Devils would trail at half, but Bowe used his timeouts to stop the clock while the Red Devils forced the Knights to punt on fourth-and-9 from their 21. Bradford burst through, and Jones stuffed the kick, scooped the ball up at the 5-yard line and rumbled in for a stunning score with 20 seconds remaining in the half.
"They lined up spacious, so it's just gaps, big gaps," Jones said. "So we thought to get after it. We were close to our (end zone), so coach told us to get after it. If I didn't get to it, my fellow linebacker, Brock (Lampe), he would've got to it."
And how did he feel when he saw the ball laying there for the taking?
"I thought it was a pot of gold," Jones said. "I wanted to take it to the end of the rainbow."
Jones added to his treasure on Oak Creek's first play of the second half when the left-handed Palkowski rolled to his right and had his pass deflected into the air, which Jones came down with and took 22 yards to paydirt.
"Jaree played a great game last week, too," Bowe said. "He had 13 tackles, a sack. He was all over the place last week, too. He's playing well."
With Bradford's defense yielding almost nothing, the Red Devils put the game out of reach on Olson's 4-yard scoring pass to junior Jared Barden on a nice rollout play with 4:09 left in the third quarter and speedy sophomore Keany Parks' 57-yard burst over the right side with 7:18 remaining in the fourth.
Oak Creek added a late touchdown, but Bradford was already well on its way to heading into its Week 4 rivalry game against Indian Trail on a high note.
"For these kids, that's their big rivalry," Bowe said. "They can't wait."
