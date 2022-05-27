WATCH NOW: Bradford student wins "Distinguished Young Women" award, moves on to state

A Bradford junior was named as one of 11 Distinguished Young Women throughout Wisconsin for exemplary academic and individual achievement, and will move on to the state level competition.

Morgan Kelsey, is the first Kenosha resident to make it to the state level since 2017. She will represent Bradford, Kenosha and KUSD at an upcoming week-long conference in Franklin at the end of July. It will culminated in a competition with 15 different scholarships on the line. One winner from Wisconsin will then be selected to compete in the national competition next year, in Alabama.

“I’m very excited, honestly I didn’t think I’d make it this far,” Morgan said. “But I’m very glad that I did. It’s opened a lot of doors and it’s given me so many opportunities that I wouldn’t have known about if it wasn’t for this program.”

Opportunities included meeting personally with Mayor John Antaramian, where she discussed restarting a Kenosha chapter of Distinguished Young Women, and singing the national anthem at an upcoming Kingfish game.

Morgan also spoke with middle schoolers about what it meant to be a distinguished young woman, and said she hopes to inspire more Kenosha girls to participate in the future.

Morgan’s mother Juliette said she didn’t know anything about the program, but Morgan threw herself into the work.

“She did this all on her own,” her mother said. “We are proud. She’s come so far in the last few years.”

The regional selection had five elements. Judges would interview the candidates, go over their scholastic record and ask a self-expression question in fitting with this year’s competition theme: “Be your best self.” Candidates would also performed a fitness routine and their talent. For Morgan, that was singing.

“You have to really exemplify all of those elements so that you will show that you are truly a distinguished young woman,” Kelsey said.

Due to prior commitments, Morgan did everything online, recording herself singing and doing the fitness routine, and meeting with the judges over zoom. She said she hopes to bring the state title back to Kenosha in July.

“I’m hoping I can help other girls realize the program, and show them that this is how you can be, this is what you can do,” Morgan said. “I hope I can just inspire girls to do the same.

$10,000 will be awarded in college scholarships at the state competition, but depending on sponsorships and other funds raised, that number could grow, Juliette said.

There will be a total of 15 different scholarships, the top five candidates, individual awards in the five categories of interview, scholastics, talent, fitness and self-expression, the “spirit” of Distinguished Young Women and the “Be Your Best Self” award.

Regardless of what happens at state, Morgan already has plenty of opportunities, with potential scholarships at dozens of colleges across the country available. She plans to attend either Carthage or UW-Madison for chemical engineering.

“I feel very proud with everything I’ve done so far,” Morgan said. “I’ve bettered myself and bettered the community by spreading awareness about this.”

“Her father and I are beaming right now,” her mother, Juliette said. “We’re so excited for her

