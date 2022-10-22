Bradford High School students celebrated Dia de los Muertos, also known as Day of the Dead, with members of the Kenosha community Saturday afternoon at the Kenosha Public Museum.

The celebration, which has been held by Bradford High School students since 2018, included ofrenda displays, an ofrenda craft, dancing, food and educational displays.

“The kids usually decide like what is easy for the kids to make,” said Spanish teacher Olga Tovar. “Because we’re talking about little, little kids all the way to ... teenagers. What we did this year was we did ofrendas.”

An ofrenda is used during Day of the Dead celebrations to remember and honor the memory of a person or multiple people who have died. Ofrendas commonly have flowers, often marigolds, candles, photos of the deceased, food, water, salt and copal essence.

The ofrendas on display were made by Tovar’s students, and honored people ranging from Selena Quintanilla, the late American Tejano singer, to those who died in the Uvalde school shootings in Texas.

“It’s something we want people to remember,” said Giselle Flores, a member of the group that made the Uvalde ofrenda. “We want them to remember the little kids.”

Members of the public could create their own ofrendas with provided paper structures and at the stations. They were given instructions on how to create various aspects of the ofrenda and provided crafting supplies. Further into the museum, personal mural displays made by students that reflected their own identities were on display.

“I think it’s more to teach the community about our culture, and again, teaching my students that are not just from Mexico, that there’s other cultures that we need to take in consideration,” Tovlar said of the importance of the event. “You don’t need to be that part of that culture, but you can understand what it means, and how we celebrate the Day of the Dead”

Tovlar said her favorite part of the event is watching her students interact and educate interested community members on the culture and traditions of the holiday.

“My favorite thing is when my kids actually come in interact with the community and they teach the young ones ‘This is what you do, and this is what you do it for,’” Tovlar said. “I love seeing how they use their imaginations to bring their ofrends to life and use what we have to actually show what it is.”

“(My favorite) so far today has been interacting with people, talking with other people in Spanish and having fun with my friends,” said Christ Portillo, a senior at Bradford who has attended the event for two years.

Portillo said the event is important to him because it is a way to bring a cultural celebration to people who cannot return to their home country to celebrate.

“It’s also bringing Mexicans back to their own culture here,” Portillo said. “It’s good to have a sense of familiarity here in the U.S. without having to travel away to other countries.”

Gaby Salgado, a senior at Bradford who has attended for two years, said the event is important because it brings people together.

“I think telling people about cultures they don’t know really brings people together,” Salgado said. “It creates connections with different communities.”

Aimee Rocha who is also a senior at Bradford who attended the event twice, said the event is important to her because it is part of her own culture.

“For me, it’s important because it’s my culture,” Rocha said. “I think it’s cool to see different people partaking in somebody else’s culture and submerging themselves into it and enjoying it. I think that’s important.”