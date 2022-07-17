WATCH NOW: Bristol Renaissance Faire celebrates cosplay' looks to a more normal season

Noble knights, barbarians, superheroes and even bumbling detectives were all out enjoying the Bristol Renaissance Faire’s RennCon, the faire’s cosplay-themed weekend event meant to celebrate shared community ideals and cosplay in all its forms.

Guests enjoyed a busy Saturday schedule as the attraction begins its return to pre-pandemic functions. This follows a more socially distanced operation last year, with jugglers, sword swallowers, musicians and more entertaining the crowds in 2022.

“Slow and steady wins the race,” said Julie McMillin, social media director for the long-standing attraction.

McMillin said that this year, the 35th annual faire, the management worked to balance safety with the escapism the faire typically offers.

“We’re just thrilled we’re able to welcome people back in as safe a manner as we can,” McMillin said. “If we can make you forget about your fears and worries, we’re happy.”

Sammi Curl, Chirs Gaddy and 8-year-old Saige Jackson, dressed in homemade barbarian outfits, were watching the maypole dance. Curl said that she had started going to the faire several years ago and loved it ever since.

“My family is pretty nerdy,” Curl said. “We like to dress up. It makes it 100% more fun to dress up.”

They were looking forward to the many events throughout the day, especially the fire whip show, which was featured on America’s Got Talent.

Dave Manley, dressed as 1970s television detective Lt. Columbo, said that not many people knew who he was dressed as.

“They see me and everyone figures I’m the Doctor,” Manley joked, referencing the British sci-fi show Doctor Who.

For Manley, the faire offered a wide variety of experiences for all sorts of people, whether they were history fans, pop-culture fans or anything else.

‘Get out and enjoy the show’

“I just hope everyone gets a chance to get out here and enjoy the show,” Manley said. “It’s really something.”

Daniel and Kristen Lark shared his sentiment. Although they don’t typically dress up, they talked about what they most enjoyed about coming to the faire.

“For me, I love the food and the variety of drinks,” Daniel said. “It’s a place for everybody, though. If you haven’t been, you’ll get something from it.”

Kristen said people were very welcoming and friendly.

“I love the sense of community,” Kristen said. “You can walk down the street and everyone is just happy.”

The Bristol Renaissance Faire will continue every weekend through Labor Day, Sept. 5. More information can be found on the website at renfair.com/Bristol/.