WATCH NOW: Bristol woman recovers from COVID-19, begins rehab

Michelle still has a long road ahead.

“This certainly has been one hell of a ride,” she wrote in an update on her status. “I went to bed one day and woke up in an alternative universe. I can’t sit, stand, adjust myself. . . I will never take the simple things for granted again.”

Michelle said she would like to thank everyone for their thoughts, prayers and well wishes over the course of her illness, which began Saturday, May 2 when she woke up with a sore throat and body aches. By the next day, she could barely walk. She was admitted to the hospital Monday, May 4.

Ron, himself a paramedic for 16 years, said she was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit the following day. Over the course of the following week, the virus attacked her body in multiple ways. She suffered from sepsis, lymph edema, kidney failure, cytokine storm, cardiomyopathy, and a pelvic infection. She needed to be put on a ventilator and they started dialysis.

“They didn’t give her much of a chance of getting through this,” Ron said. “They kept telling me I need to be prepared; that she is extremely ill.”