WATCH NOW: Caden Warren, Beau Schwertfeger take home grand champion, grand champion reserve ribbons

It was standing room only for spectators who wanted to see who would take home the grand champion overall and reserve grand champion overall ribbons at the Kenosha County Fair Junior Fair swine show Wednesday.

KENOSHA COUNTY FAIR Caden Warren, 17, shows his crossbreed pig at the Kenosha County Fair in Wilmot on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022.

After guiding his crossbreed pig through the showing area for the judge, Caden Warren heard his name announced as the grand champion overall winner. Cheers shot from the crowd in celebration.

"It feels very rewarding," Warren said.

Warren, who has been showing pigs for four years, said he has been caring for his pig by feeding him twice a day and taking him for walks, among other fair preparations, since March of this year.

Warren said he has always been involved in 4H, and his interest in showing pigs began after trying it out.

After Warren received his plaque and ribbon, judging continued to determine the grand champion reserve overall winner. After carefully examining each pig in the staging area, Beau Schwertfeger, 18, was announced the winner.

Schwertfeger said it felt good to win the award.

"I worked hard for it," Schwertfeger said. "It took many years to learn everything and study how the pig behaves."

KENOSHA COUNTY FAIR Max Marquardt, 8, gets help from his mom, Christie, with getting onto a 1956 J.I. Case Model 400 tractor at the Kenosha County Fair in Wilmot …

Like Warren, Schwertfeger also spent a lot of time preparing for the fair with his Berkshire pig "Berky," as he also fed his pig twice a day. Schwerfeger would spend five hours a day with Berkey and found himself spending weekends with him too.

"It's just a lot of time you have to put into it," Schwertfeger said. "It's a lot of vacation time you can't take and a lot of weekends spent at the barn. You don't get too many weekend off, that's for sure."

Schwertfeger said his interest in showing pigs stemmed from his dad, who used to show pigs.

"It was always his dream for us to show pigs, and we were never really into it," Schwertfeger said. "And now we're really into it, so we just kind of jumped into it."

The Schwertfeger family as a whole had a successful day, as the family received awards in the individual classes, some of which include grand and reserve champions in the Duroc breed, and champion Berkshire.

"To have that accomplishment feels very good," Scwertfeger said. "I worked very hard on it."