WATCH NOW: Chaotic scene Monday outside Public Safety Building

There is a disconnect between Mayor John Antaramian and the Black community seeking justice for the shooting on Sunday of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha police officer.
That was loud and clear during a chaotic scene outside the Kenosha Public Safety Building on Monday afternoon.
Antaramian tried to address the crowd via megaphone but could not get through to protesters and was swarmed in the crowd. Appearing frustrated, Antaramian left the throng and tried to head into the building to deliver his press conference, but some of the protesters, angry that Antaramian would not address them and they were not allowed into the press conference, attempted to block the mayor's entry and disrupt the press conference.
Police officers guarding that entrance to the Public Safety Building and protesters got into a scuffle, and the door at the entrance was broken off its hinges. At that point, officers wearing riot gear jumped outside the entrance with batons and pepper sprayed several protesters closest to the entrance.
Antaramian went inside for the press conference, while the crowd outside chanted toward the line of police guarding the building. Things deescalated then, but the protesters outside never really got to hear from Antaramian.
According to local business owner and educator Alvin D. Owens, the crowd just wanted to hear directly from Antaramian. They were left unfulfilled, at least for the day.
"We've been out here since yesterday, and we came back today for the different protests and the press conference," Owens said. "We were hoping to hear what the mayor had to say and get answers.
"... I was hoping that when the mayor came out, we would be able to continue the conversation, that we would be able to ask questions, and he'll be able to answer us, even if he didn't have all the answers.
"I support the mayor, and he's supported the different things we've had over the years. It wasn't even personal. We just wanted to see what our local authorities have to say about the shooting that happened in this city."
Brandon Morris, who coaches the St. Joseph High boys basketball team and is the Manager of Community Engagement/College and Career Readiness at Building Our Future in Kenosha, helps Kenosha's youth achieve educational opportunities.
Morris said he and others, including Linda Faye Foundation President Carey Norris (popularly know as DJ Mr. 262), went to the scene of Blake's shooting Sunday night to support neighborhood residents and search for answers.
"(We were) kind of trying to reason with him (the police captain there at the time), say, 'Hey, you can get the crowd to calm down if you just address it,'" Morris said. "(We) even had Anthony Kennedy out there, the alderman of their district, and DJ Mr. 262 kind of said, 'Hey, call the mayor. Have him come out here. (He's) got to address the people.'
"We want the mayor in the community. We don't want him posted up at a press conference."
Mixed messages
Tanya McLean, an educator, community leader, licensed mental health clinician and disabled Army veteran, echoed that sentiment on Monday.
"It's just important that the leaders of this community get together," she said. "Nothing is going to happen if there are groups fractioned off over here, over there. We need one voice, one message, one consistent message. We all need to stand for the same thing.
"Right now, it's peace. We want answers."
Norris (DJ Mr. 262) also said mixed messages are a problem.
"It's coming from too many people," he said. "They don't know who they're listening to, to listen to. When you've got 50 different people talking about they're representing the community and they don't hold meetings in the community with the community, that's the problem. That is a major problem to me, because it's too much miscommunication.
"... They don't even know who to come to when they really want to talk about stuff. ... You've got to ask them, 'When's the last time you've been standing on one of those blocks (listening) to people in this community?' If they're not, they're not a community leader."
Morris pointed out that with the entire country watching Kenosha, Antaramian missed an opportunity on Monday.
"So many people are tuning in, and I think that's why it was important for our mayor or our chief of police, somebody in those positions, to hold a press conference where you're got speakers, where people can hear you," Morris said. "You can be projected and speak to this situation. Because obviously it's happening all over the country, obviously it needs to be addressed, and people want those answers.
"They want to hear from our leaders. For me, I would say that was a moment missed where we dropped the ball, and that's not cool."
Protests continue
Speaking on the protests that turned into rioting and destruction late Sunday night into Monday morning, Owens and McLean expressed their hope just for everyone to remain safe. Morris and Norris each said they didn't agree with any violence or property destruction, but they understand why people are so angry.
"That type of behavior are the folks that are unheard," Morris said. "The ones that don't have a voice. The ones that maybe feel like they don't have a position to stand on, and that's how they're taking out their frustrations.
"It's unfortunate that it has to come to that, but you have to look at the root cause of the issue. Why does someone feel like they have to loot? Why does someone feel like this?"
Norris chose to express a positive in the situation, focusing on how people came out to help clean up and support damaged businesses on Monday morning.
"There's no way in the world Kenosha's supposed to look like that," he said. "That saddened me to see those buildings. But what made me happy, (people) were walking around giving out water, chips, granola bars, sandwiches. ... That's the Kenosha I know. I know the Kenosha that actually represents for the people.
"To see that, it was so good. I love Kenosha."
