WATCH NOW: Chaotic scene Monday outside Public Safety Building

Morris pointed out that with the entire country watching Kenosha, Antaramian missed an opportunity on Monday.

"So many people are tuning in, and I think that's why it was important for our mayor or our chief of police, somebody in those positions, to hold a press conference where you're got speakers, where people can hear you," Morris said. "You can be projected and speak to this situation. Because obviously it's happening all over the country, obviously it needs to be addressed, and people want those answers.

"They want to hear from our leaders. For me, I would say that was a moment missed where we dropped the ball, and that's not cool."

Protests continue

Speaking on the protests that turned into rioting and destruction late Sunday night into Monday morning, Owens and McLean expressed their hope just for everyone to remain safe. Morris and Norris each said they didn't agree with any violence or property destruction, but they understand why people are so angry.

"That type of behavior are the folks that are unheard," Morris said. "The ones that don't have a voice. The ones that maybe feel like they don't have a position to stand on, and that's how they're taking out their frustrations.