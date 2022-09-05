WATCH NOW: Cheese-A-Palooza rings in the last weekend of summer

Cheese-A-Palooza helped celebrate the waning days of summer Saturday afternoon at Kenosha's Harbor Park.

"It's very Wisconsin," Katie Bowman, who works for the sponsor, said. "A lot of the vendors try to keep with the (cheese) theme."

There was a good turnout, Bowman said, about an hour into the event. The Kenosha Classic Cruise-In car show overlapped with Cheese-A-Palooza for about an hour, which Bowman said helped the turnout. Despite threatening weather and a possibility of rain, dozens of people showed up for the free event, enjoying the food and live music.

Six food vendors were at the event: Tres Flores, Fry Daddy, Wisconsin Style Barbecue, Mama Jerk N Tings, Reid's Roasted Corn and Rock It Tacos. Cheddar cheese got its shining moment at Wisconsin Style Barbecue, which featured its macaroni and cheese and walking tacos, among other menu items.

"We love our cheddar," Susie Wieeler of Wisconsin Style Barbecue said.

Ashley Dixon of Waukegan-based Jamaican restaurant Mama Jerk N Tings said her business comes to Kenosha events frequently.

"We come every Saturday for the farmers market," Dixon said. "We're just trying to get our name out there in Kenosha."

Stefanie McCue and Tom White of Kenosha sat with lawn chairs and a cooler, enjoying the live band. McCue and White attend a lot of public events in town, they said.

"It's a free event, it's outside, it's the last weekend of summer," White said.