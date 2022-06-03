WATCH NOW: 'Choose something you love!' LakeView seniors celebrate graduation

Doing what you love and surrounding yourself with supporting people were the themes of the evening at LakeView Technology Academy’s commencement ceremony Thursday, as 78 students began the next step of their lives into the military, academia or the workforce.

Of the nearly 80 graduates, 39 were recognized with honors distinction, and 22 were graduating with 100 or more hours of community service, 10 times the required amount.

The ceremonies took place at Indian Trail High School.

After the national anthem, the commencement began with a speech from Class President Caleb Geisler, who said he’d been looking forward to speaking at graduation for a a long time.

“At the beginning of the year, I ran for president just to speak at graduation,” Geisler said. “I saw a lot of the past speeches, and thought that’s what I want to do.”

In his speech, Geisler thanked the “amazing” teachers and staff for working hard to prepare them for life after high school.

“But one skill LakeView didn’t prepare us for, and couldn’t have, is building our own support structures,” Geisler said. “Out there in the real world, there won’t be any checks to make sure you’re not failing.”

Geisler ended his speech with a few pieces of advice that he’d learned.

“Don’t trust every vending machine you see, some will steal your money,” Geisler said. And more importantly, “build relationships you need to make yourself successful.”

Geisler plans to attend Gateway Technical College for computer sciences.

Interim Principal Jason Creel, who took over for Bethany Ormseth while she acted as interim superintendent, said he had “genuinely enjoyed” being their principal. He had some simple advice for the nearly 80 gathered students.

“Do the thing that makes you happy,” Creel said. “You will undoubtedly be afforded many opportunities in life. My advice is to choose something you love.”

Ormseth spoke about the unusual high school career the students had due to COVID, but talked glowingly about what they’d accomplished in spite of the challenges.

“Nobody is going to say you had a traditional experience,” Ormseth said. “But I will say you had a good time.”

As they made their way into adulthood, Ormseth warned students to make the most of their time.

“The days and weeks can grow long but the years go quickly,” Ormseth said.

She also shared a few bad jokes, a morning tradition at the high school.

“Why did the M&M go to LakeView?” Ormseth asked the students over several audible groans. “Because he wanted to be a Smartie.”

After the ceremony ended, Creel said he would be returning to his role as dean of students next year. Despite the challenges, Creel said he had enjoyed his first time as principal.

“I’m immensely proud of the students and I’m honored to be with them today,” Creel said.

