WATCH NOW: Civil rights leaders pledge support to find justice in Blake shooting

Harris said the Kenosha NAACP is “committed to finding resolution and meeting with KPD Chief, and D.A. and the Police and Fire Commission in that regard.

“In the most tragic way, we are finding ourselves with police authorities who seem more concerned with ammunition and escalation,” Harris planned to say. “Those who have been ordained with the privilege to act under the color of law continue to disappoint the communities that they are serving. And, our police must be held to a greater standard and accountable in this tragedy.”

Terrance Warthen, of the Our Wisconsin Revolution group, and a Kenosha resident, was able to speak during the press conference.

“I’m a citizen much like others you see out in the streets,” Warthen said. “I understand in the most intimate of ways the anger and the fear and the frustration we see out in our streets. I understand where there need for justice comes from.”

He said he applauds those who are exercising their rights “to gather and speak and address the pain in this community.”

“And as difficult as it is – and no I’m not the ‘Black guy’ at this press conference to say that – I need lasting change and I need us to engage in this is a way that moves us forward.”