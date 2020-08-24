WATCH NOW: Civil rights leaders pledge support to find justice in Blake shooting

Civil rights organizations made a pledge Monday to the family of Jacob Blake, who was shot by a Kenosha police officer Sunday, and to the community to be involved in the justice process.
“We want to calm the public and let them know the civil rights organizations will be involved,” said Yolanda Adams, a member of the NAACP and former CEO of the Urban League of Racine and Kenosha Inc. “It’s not to place blame, or point fingers. We will be asking for the facts.”
Adams planned on having speakers from several civil rights groups address the media at Civic Center Park in conjunction with a press conference with Mayor Antaramian and Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser.
However, when that press conference was moved into the Public Safety Building, many did not gain entrance before the door was closed to the public. Young adult Black Lives Matter protesters from outside the door yelled at Adams that the NAACP “is not standing with them” because they are not being allowed to have a voice.
“I understand their feelings, I was that age one time,” Adams said. “I feel the disconnect.”
Some civil rights leaders provided a written version of what they were going to say to the media.
“The Kenosha community is grieving as a result of this tragic shooting; but also, we grieve for what seems to be a loss of civility in Kenosha,” reads the speech by Wendell Harris, president of the NAACP Wisconsin State Conference of Branches. “When any of us contacts the police, we seek help, not bullets; we are looking for peace, not terror; we are desperate for relief, not an ever-enduring grief.”
Harris said the Kenosha NAACP is “committed to finding resolution and meeting with KPD Chief, and D.A. and the Police and Fire Commission in that regard.
“In the most tragic way, we are finding ourselves with police authorities who seem more concerned with ammunition and escalation,” Harris planned to say. “Those who have been ordained with the privilege to act under the color of law continue to disappoint the communities that they are serving. And, our police must be held to a greater standard and accountable in this tragedy.”
Terrance Warthen, of the Our Wisconsin Revolution group, and a Kenosha resident, was able to speak during the press conference.
“I’m a citizen much like others you see out in the streets,” Warthen said. “I understand in the most intimate of ways the anger and the fear and the frustration we see out in our streets. I understand where there need for justice comes from.”
He said he applauds those who are exercising their rights “to gather and speak and address the pain in this community.”
“And as difficult as it is – and no I’m not the ‘Black guy’ at this press conference to say that – I need lasting change and I need us to engage in this is a way that moves us forward.”
He said “a week from now, a month from now, a year from now, these cameras will be gone, most of these protestors will be gone, but those of us in this city whose loved ones, whose livelihoods and whose hearts are here will still be here. I need you to do everything you can to help us find justice in this case for everyone.”
Several civil rights leaders issued a “reminder” to those who choose to protest to do so peacefully and respectfully.
“Destroying personal property and/or hurting others in the community will not prove your point,” said Nanci Hernandez, president of the League of United American Citizens (LULAC) Council 339.
Yoger Aguilar, president of LULAC Council No. 354, said, “It is time for us to have representation and to sit at the same table to discuss strategies that avoid future issues.” She called upon elected officials to address violence and racial inequality in our underrepresented communities.
“Reform our law enforcement academies by implementing new training techniques that teach our officers a better approach method when addressing our communities,” Aguilar wrote in her statement. “They need to learn how to not harm and overreact to individuals in our community by profiling them as a threat just because of their skin color. We demand a clean investigation.”
Lupe Martinez, state director of LULAC, also provided a statement.
“Although all details are not clear at this time, what is clear, based on the available video, is that another Black man was shot in the back by police officers,” Martinez wrote. “This must stop. LULAC stands with our Black brothers and sisters in a call for an immediate investigation in Kenosha and an immediate halt, nation-wide, to the senseless shootings by police officers. We stand in Unity with Black Lives Matter.”
Prior to the rally, Human Rights Campaign Wisconsin State Director Wendy Strout also issued a statement in response to the shooting.
“What happened to Jacob Blake is absolutely horrific and clearly shows that our nation is still deep in the battle for the safety and dignity of black lives,” Strout wrote in a provided statement. “The officers responsible for this senseless shooting must be held accountable for their actions.”
Strout called for the investigation to “be swift and thorough so that Blake’s family, the people of Kenosha, and all of the U.S., especially Black Americans, can know that we are turning the tide on our nation’s long history of devaluing Black lives, and that we now live in a nation where unjust shootings of Black people by police will not go unpunished.”
