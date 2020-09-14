WATCH NOW: Congressman Steil: Local nurse is a Healthcare Hero

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Teri Stanley was named a Healthcare Hero by Congressman Bryan Steil in a ceremony Friday at the Somers Village Hall.

Stanley has not only served as a frontline nurse during the COVID-19 pandemic, but also served with the U.S. Army and Army Reserves for more than 20 years.

“We have to start off by saying, ‘Thank you for your service to our country,’” Steil said as he presented Stanley with a certificate of Congressional recognition.

Stanley, who enlisted in the U.S. Army at age 17, served as a Black Hawk Medevac helicopter crew chief, which included tours in Somalia and Saudi Arabia. She also served two tours in South Korea.

She later reenlisted in the U.S. Army Reserves. She served as a combat medic in the Middle East and as a Chinook helicopter crew chief in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Now a civilian, Stanley, of Mount Pleasant, is a nurse at Northshore Surgical Suites in Pleasant Prairie.

Steil said in both roles Stanley put herself before others. It was this selflessness that made Stanley’s nomination stand out among 30 received by Steil’s office for the award.