WATCH NOW: Congressman Steil: Local nurse is a Healthcare Hero
Hero award

Teri Stanley of Mount Pleasant was named a Healthcare Hero by Congressman Bryan Steil in a ceremony Friday at the Somers Village Hall.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Teri Stanley was named a Healthcare Hero by Congressman Bryan Steil in a ceremony Friday at the Somers Village Hall.

Stanley has not only served as a frontline nurse during the COVID-19 pandemic, but also served with the U.S. Army and Army Reserves for more than 20 years.

“We have to start off by saying, ‘Thank you for your service to our country,’” Steil said as he presented Stanley with a certificate of Congressional recognition.

Stanley, who enlisted in the U.S. Army at age 17, served as a Black Hawk Medevac helicopter crew chief, which included tours in Somalia and Saudi Arabia. She also served two tours in South Korea.

She later reenlisted in the U.S. Army Reserves. She served as a combat medic in the Middle East and as a Chinook helicopter crew chief in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Now a civilian, Stanley, of Mount Pleasant, is a nurse at Northshore Surgical Suites in Pleasant Prairie.

Steil said in both roles Stanley put herself before others. It was this selflessness that made Stanley’s nomination stand out among 30 received by Steil’s office for the award.

Recipients of the award were selected by Wisconsin’s First Congressional District’s Health Care Advisory Board comprised of health care professionals across Southeast Wisconsin. The Health Care Advisory Board evaluated nominees on the following criteria:

Displays exemplary service and performance in their profession.

Upholds the standard of providing unsurpassed care and treatment for their patients.

Goes above and beyond the call of duty in performing their responsibilities.

Displays self-sacrifice and selflessness in caring for others.

Steil said those who nominated Stanley said being a nurse and serving others is her calling.

“It’s wasn’t something you were doing, it’s who you are,” Steil said. “It was a really powerful statement.”

Stanley, who accepted the award in the presence of a small group of family and friends, said she was humbled by the recognition.

“It’s kind of weird to be called a hero because I don’t feel like a hero,” Stanley said. “I feel like I just do my job, serve something greater than myself and it gives me meaning. It’s definitely awesome to be recognized and have people think so highly of me.”

