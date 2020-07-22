WATCH NOW: County Board approves body cameras, independent review of law enforcement misconduct

“Don’t tie our hands by saying you’ll trade squad cars for cameras. That’s a board decision to make. All you’ll do is divide the board now that we have to decide, ‘Are we going to forego squad cars? Does that make sense?’ It makes no sense to me,” Rose said.

He said the cameras may be funded other ways through bonding or drawing from other areas of the budget. He said the choice was simple.

“You’re either for the body cameras or not. You’re committing to paying for it in the 2021 budget,” he said. “You’re only confusing the situation with this resolution. As this whistleblowers’ situation, it was brought to the committee’s attention. It’s right here. We all have copies of it.”

He recommended that Rodriguez bring a separate resolution to be discussed at the committee level. Rose also said that the issue of the military vehicles was also a moot point because the vehicles were being used.

Rodriguez said he understood that the vehicles were being used and was in support because of it. The sheriff’s department wouldn’t be losing the vehicles because of the amendment, he said, turning to Sheriff David Beth.