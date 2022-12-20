A compromise to the Kenosha County bonding stalemate passed unanimously during Monday night’s meeting, ending more than a month of contention among board members. According to Board Chairman Gabe Nudo, the agreement marked the first time since 2013 the board has approved bonding without opposition.

The agreement was reached last week and restored funding for the community development educator position at the UW-Extension and created a hybrid project manager position in the county’s Department of Public Works

In November, bonding to pay for $16.5 in capital improvement projects failed to secure the necessary three-quarters supermajority to pass. The dispute was centered around three employee positions, which equaled about $316,000. The jobs had been eliminated in October to create funds to add three sworn officers in the Sheriff’s Department.

The minority group of six board members argued that the positions, a community development educator for the UW-Extension local satellite office, a public customer service superintendent and a facilities project engineer, brought value to the county and should be restored.

The restored UW-Extension position and hybrid project manager position will be funded by surplus funds the county received for transportation needs, about $450,000 more than had been anticipated.

In addition, $100,000 was added to the bonding resolution to replace a generator that failed recently at the Kenosha County Center at Highways 45 and 50 in Bristol. The original bonding amount was just over $16.15 million and would increase to a little more than $100,000

Nudo thanked the board for the additional efforts made to resolve the stalemate. Nudo thanked Supervisor Monica Yuhas specifically for her “willingness to come to the table” to negotiate the compromise.

“There were disagreements along the way after the board failed to approve the bond resolutions last month, but I am proud of the consensus that we were able to reach before the end of the year,” Nudo said.

Three additional resolutions also passed unanimously during the meeting. They approved bonding authorizations of up to $19.5 million for highways and bridge projects, provided more than $2 million in grants administrated by the Kenosha Area Business Alliance and created a leave of absence for Sheriff-Elect David Zoerner.

Supervisor Zach Rodriguez explained that the leave of absence will allow Zoerner to hold the Office of Sheriff, then return to his deputy position at the end of his term. Out-going Sheriff David Beth also had a leave of absence during his time as Sheriff, and will briefly resume his position as a deputy before retiring.

Nudo thanked the supervisors for their work this year, and looked ahead to the new year.

“I look forward to a productive 2023 for your Kenosha County Board,” Nudo said.