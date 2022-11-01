Hissing cockroaches, tarantulas, bugs and snakes may already fit into people's idea of a spooky Halloween, but at Carthage College's Science Center atrium Monday late afternoon, they were being used for a more educational, and in some cases nutritional, purpose.
The Carthage College Entomology Club, as part of the Biology Honors Society's "Boo Bash," had a table for students to check out a wide variety of "creepy" creatures. Professor Angela Dassow, the clubs advisor and chair of the biology department, said the event normally was a bit tamer, but this year they wanted to try something special.
Professor Angela Dassow, advisor to the Carthage Entomology Club, holds up Beth, a Madagascar Hissing Cockroach. The Halloween event also feat…
The brave of heart could handle tarantulas, snakes, Vietnamese walking sticks, and even Madagascar Hissing cockroaches.
"Anything that might look a little creepy but that people can learn from," Dassow said.
Entomology Club Secretary Michael Carlson and club advisor Angela Dassow hold up Madagascar Hissing cockroaches Aric and Beth, showing them of…
In addition, the table featured several packets of flavored insects to try. Club secretary Michael Carlson said they were trying to raise awareness about insects, and to normalize something that could one day be a major source of nutrition for people.
"Bugs are really important to the environment, people have a weird stigma that they're just gross," Carlson said.
