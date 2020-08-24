WATCH NOW: Crowd turned violent overnight

Two burning garbage trucks sent flames and black smoke into the sky near the Kenosha County Courthouse at the intersection of 56th Street and Sheridan Road, people careened down Sheridan honking horns and yelling out car windows, police in riot gear dropped tear gas canisters and fired rubber bullets to subdue the crowd in Civic Center Park and around the courthouse and people chanted, hurled debris and smashed windows.
This was the surreal scene, which often turned violent, in downtown Kenosha late Sunday night into early Monday morning due to civil unrest following Sunday's shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police Officer.
A man in the crowd, wishing to remain anonymous, captured the anger that pervaded the scene.
"We done playing and this is your-all's last straw," he yelled. "It's going to get worse than (expletive) cars burning up next time."
At one point near midnight, the crowd attempted to set the courthouse on fire, igniting a small blaze in a ground-floor window. That fire was extinguished, however, when the police appeared to get near it in an armored truck and put it out. The garbage trucks were allowed to burn, along with a trolley car further west up 56th St.
The Kenosha County Office of Register of Deeds, just west of the courthouse across 10th Ave., was targeted heavily by debris and sustained a number of broken windows.
"More than a thousand people came out here," said another man, who also wanted to remain anonymous. "... The whole KPD building parking lot was filled with people (earlier Sunday night). They hit it with some tear gas. They hit it with some rubber bullets. ... And you expect things weren't going to go bad? Now you have trucks on fire and everyone's out, Black, white, young, old, children, grandparents.
"People are not happy. Black lives matter. Jacob Blake. Say his name. Shot seven times in the back."
People in the crowd came from areas north and south of Kenosha. A 21-year-old man who only identified himself as Jayy said he came up from Zion, Ill., to join the protest.
"I'm down here just to support my people in this unfortunate cause," Jayy said. "I feel like if I wasn't out here, I would be a hypocrite.
"... It just makes me feel upset and angry and hurt. I'm more so hurt, because I'm just thinking (of) his side. How (do) his kids feel now? How does his woman feel now? ... It just hurts, more than angry. It hurts, because I'm in that same skin color. What if they treat me like that? I'm somebody's son. I'm somebody's grandson. So, I'm hurt."
"... We're not doing this just for no reason. This is not just for fun. Ask yourself, why are we doing this? And then come back to that."
A pattern developed where police officers attempted to disperse the crowd gathered around Civic Center Park to the south. The crowd kept regathering, targeting the officers with debris and occasionally throwing tear gas canisters back at them. Between 12:30 and 1 a.m., two armored police vehicles began to move toward the crowd gathered just west of Civic Center Park, imploring people to disperse and warning that it was an unlawful assembly.
"Black people, we just want a little bit of respect, a little but of compassion," said Jayy of Zion. "We've been hurting. We've been down. It's getting to a point where you don't want to play with it, man. It's getting to that point.
"So I'm going say, I just really hope as Black people, we can come together and the other side can see we've been wronged."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!