WATCH NOW: Crowd turned violent overnight

"More than a thousand people came out here," said another man, who also wanted to remain anonymous. "... The whole KPD building parking lot was filled with people (earlier Sunday night). They hit it with some tear gas. They hit it with some rubber bullets. ... And you expect things weren't going to go bad? Now you have trucks on fire and everyone's out, Black, white, young, old, children, grandparents.

"People are not happy. Black lives matter. Jacob Blake. Say his name. Shot seven times in the back."

People in the crowd came from areas north and south of Kenosha. A 21-year-old man who only identified himself as Jayy said he came up from Zion, Ill., to join the protest.

"I'm down here just to support my people in this unfortunate cause," Jayy said. "I feel like if I wasn't out here, I would be a hypocrite.

"... It just makes me feel upset and angry and hurt. I'm more so hurt, because I'm just thinking (of) his side. How (do) his kids feel now? How does his woman feel now? ... It just hurts, more than angry. It hurts, because I'm in that same skin color. What if they treat me like that? I'm somebody's son. I'm somebody's grandson. So, I'm hurt."