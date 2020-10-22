 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Fire department responds to report of smoke at the Kenosha News building; no fire or injuries
WATCH NOW: Fire department responds to report of smoke at the Kenosha News building; no fire or injuries

Kenosha firefighters responded to what was thought to be smoke inside the Kenosha News building, 6535 Green Bay Road Thursday.

The Kenosha Fire Department was called in shortly before 4:30 p.m. after employees reported a burning smell, possibly mechanical within in the building. They immediately evacuated and were back in the building before 6 p.m. Firefighters at the scene found no fire. No one was injured. Firefighters ventilated the structure and continue to investigate cause and origin.

