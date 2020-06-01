WATCH NOW: First COVID-19 testing site west of I-94 open

“Good public health practice would be for people to self-quarantine for 14 days if they were within and among any mass gathering or crowd of people,” Freiheit said. “This means that for 14 days, people would stay home and monitor their signs and symptoms.”

She said mass gatherings pose a risk.

“When large numbers of people gather, there is an increased risk of viral spread, especially among those not wearing masks,” Freiheit said. “Shouting and yelling increases the amount of viral spread versus talking.”

Those who wish to be tested at WCHS should plan on at least a half hour, depending on how long the line is. One man who was fourth in line said the process took 12 minutes from the time he pulled in until he was done. He was the sole person being tested in his vehicle, but had a vehicle in front of him with multiple people being tested.

An initial interviewer will ask the name of each person being tested, their date of birth, address and phone number. No questions are asked about symptoms.

Once at the testing station, a person who puts on fresh gloves after each test is administered will verify the identity of those being tested, ask them to blow their nose and will then swab each nostril.