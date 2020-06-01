WATCH NOW: First COVID-19 testing site west of I-94 open

The first drive-through COVID-19 public testing site west of Interstate 94 in Kenosha County opened at Westosha-Central High School Monday, available to both asymptomatic and symptomatic people with no pre-registration or referral required.
“The Kenosha County Division of Health is always seeking ways we can serve our more rural parts of the county,” Kenosha County Health Officer Jen Freiheit said. “This was one opportunity where providing testing was feasible and easy to plan.”
The WCHS testing site off of Highway 50 in Paddock Lake is for anyone age 5 and older who lives and/or works in Wisconsin. It will be open from noon until 7 p.m. June 2-4 and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 5 and 6.
Mark Melotik, environmental health manager for Kenosha County, said the first vehicle arrived at the site two hours prior to opening. By 11:45 a.m. 25 cars divided among four lanes waited for testing being done in partnership with the National Guard to begin.
“The only difference about this (National Guard) testing site is you don’t have to be symptomatic to get tested,” Melotik said.
Some of the vehicles had multiple people seeking to be tested.
“I don’t have any symptoms, but I have been in some very crowded places lately not by choice,” said a woman from Twin Lakes while waiting in line. “I want to know. If I’m negative, that’s also an important statistic.”
She brought her daughter with her because she wanted her to be tested prior to taking part in a group activity.
“I want her to be able to participate, but I also don’t want us to be the reason someone gets ill,” she said. “The numbers in our county are not going down. So, while she can participate, I’m not sure she should. I’m just trying to be responsible.”
The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Kenosha County increased from 1,153 Friday to 1,196 by 2 p.m. Monday. Four additional deaths were reported over the last three days, bringing the total number of deaths to 28. The most recent deaths were all females, ages 71, 72, 73, and 95.
Statewide, the number of positive cases increased from 17,707 Friday to 18,543 Monday. The number of deaths reported statewide increased from 568 Friday to 595 Monday. Of those who have tested positive statewide, 65% are considered to be recovered.
The Wisconsin Department of Health defines “recovered” as someone with:
Documentation of resolved symptoms
Documentation of release from public health isolation
30 days since symptom onset or diagnosis
Freiheit encourages anyone who has been in a large crowd, such as a protest, to self-quarantine.
“Good public health practice would be for people to self-quarantine for 14 days if they were within and among any mass gathering or crowd of people,” Freiheit said. “This means that for 14 days, people would stay home and monitor their signs and symptoms.”
She said mass gatherings pose a risk.
“When large numbers of people gather, there is an increased risk of viral spread, especially among those not wearing masks,” Freiheit said. “Shouting and yelling increases the amount of viral spread versus talking.”
Those who wish to be tested at WCHS should plan on at least a half hour, depending on how long the line is. One man who was fourth in line said the process took 12 minutes from the time he pulled in until he was done. He was the sole person being tested in his vehicle, but had a vehicle in front of him with multiple people being tested.
An initial interviewer will ask the name of each person being tested, their date of birth, address and phone number. No questions are asked about symptoms.
Once at the testing station, a person who puts on fresh gloves after each test is administered will verify the identity of those being tested, ask them to blow their nose and will then swab each nostril.
There may be some discomfort during and after the test. Results are expected within three to five days.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.