Drivers and monitors for First Student, the school bus provider for Kenosha Unified School District, spoke to the board Tuesday evening about their need for a pay increase.

FIRST STUDENT AT KUSD BOARD MEETING Bus drivers and monitors attend the Kenosha Unified school board meeting Tuesday evening holding signs and seeking a pay increase.

The drivers and monitors in attendance wore their neon yellow vests and uniforms and held signs asking for proper compensation. Speaking on their behalf, Angelo Navarro, said it was time for a needed for a pay increase.

“We just would like to provide this information and that way everyone will understand what we’re fighting for is fair compensation for the work that we do,” Navarro said. “We are looking to reach out for support because after five and a half months (of talks) with First Student, it’s been one of the worst negotiations of contracts we’ve endured.”

The bus drivers and monitors at the meeting were in attendance and spoke during public comments to make the board aware of their thoughts on their compensation.

Navarro noted how underpaid drivers are in comparison to other areas, saying the proposed raises are not close to creating a comparable monthly salary.

“The average (monthly) income of a driver or monitor is a range between $2,000-$2,500,” Navarro said. “Given the price increases for rent, food and other expenses, there has not been an increase to compensate to provide a good living.”

Navarro added: “Within a 50 mile radius we are the lowest paid drivers and monitors. Further north you have a range between ($2,400-2,800). Further south in Gurnee it’s ($2,700 to $3,000).”

He spoke about the importance of their roles, noting drivers and monitors are expected to provide with safety as well as transportation.

“Drivers and monitors are a great group of people. We have the responsibility for transporting students to and from school and home,” he said. “We are given that task and provide the responsibility of protecting the students along the way.”

Navarro said the amount drivers and monitors were paid was not in line with the inflation.

Navarro’s remarks drew applause from the audience and board members.

“We care about your children, we care about the students that we have to provide protection for, taking them to school and bringing them back home,” Navarro said. “Some of them really grow on us.”

First Student is the largest provider of school bus services in North America. It works with districts in 38 states and seven Canadian provinces, carrying approximately 5 million students daily, according to public documents.

It has a workforce of 50,500 employees and a fleet of 44,050 vehicles.