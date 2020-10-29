WATCH NOW: Food Bank and Sharing Center recipients of new vehicles

The Kenosha County Food Bank and The Sharing Center in Trevor were among 13 Hunger Relief Federation food partners to receive new vehicles Thursday as part of a grant from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).

The Kenosha County Food Bank is the recipient of a new $120,000 refrigerated truck that will be used to collect major food donations for local pantries, shelters and meal sites. The Sharing Center received a $40,000 refrigerated van that will replace a smaller, older one used by the shelter.

“This grant award couldn’t have come at a better time,” Sharon Pomaville, director of the Sharing Center, said in accepting the keys from Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes during a ceremony in Milwaukee at which the vehicles were displayed with large bows on them.

During the past several months of the pandemic, need has continued to increase throughout Wisconsin. Since June alone, Hunger Task Force has distributed 1,790,463 more pounds of food than in the same period in 2019 -- an increase of nearly 30%. Additionally, the Hunger Relief Federation has received and distributed more than 2.5 million pounds of Wisconsin milk, cheese and dairy products to families statewide, as well as 9,195,280 pounds in combination boxes of produce, meat and dairy.