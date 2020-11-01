WATCH NOW: Foundation holds online auction, partners with eatery to raise funds for grants, scholarships

A local foundation established to help Kenosha public schools went virtual for the first time this year to raise funds for educational grants and student scholarships.
On Sunday, the Education Foundation of Kenosha partnered with Mason’s Eatery & Pub, which donated space to display dozens of specialty, collectors’ and one-of-a-kind items for the foundation’s online auction — everything from autographed Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bulls memorabilia to a full set of golf clubs, spa and beauty care packages and even cleaning supplies.
The restaurant not only played host, but also offered 15 percent of the proceeds from the day’s sales to benefit Kenosha Unified teachers and students through grants and to offset the costs of college with local scholarships.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, fundraising via online auction is new this year, said Greg Huss, a foundation board member and volunteer who assisted in promoting the event to restaurant guests.
“There’s been a lot of interest in the football items, the sports pictures, and the clothing items. There’s a lot of donations from the local high schools,” he said, pointing to an array of t-shirts and sweatshirts from Bradford, Tremper, Indian Trail High School and Academy, among them. Gear from local colleges were also among the featured items.
“We did it online this year because of COVID and so that people would feel safe and that way they can also bid without being here. We’ve had several bids already even before the event and people have been coming by checking it out, he said.
In past years, the auction was live. The pandemic forced the foundation to cancel its annual golf outing, its major fundraising event that included the auction, as well as, a beer garden event with its 50/50 raffle at Petrifying Springs.
Volunteers will notify auction winners, who have options for receiving items they’ve won — including pick up at the district’s headquarters, the Educational Support Center, 3600 52nd St., or via delivery.
“We’ll make sure they get it,” said Robert Niccolai, foundation board member on hand with Huss.
“Mason’s has just been wonderful in offering to support us with 15 percent of all their sales from the day,” Huss said. “When I talked to the owner about this and I mentioned that Kenosha area students would benefit, he was all in.”
For information on the education foundation go to https://educationfoundatoinkenosha.org.
The auction, which began at 9 a.m., was to continue through 9:30 p.m. Sunday night. The online auction can be accessed at https://educationfoundatoinkenosha.org/masons-fundraiser.
