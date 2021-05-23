WATCH NOW: Gateway Technical College confers degrees on more than 1,300 in Class of 2021

He said, while it was “extremely hard” work, he learned fast and he also realized it wasn’t his passion.

“Learning fast is the best way to find your true passion,” he said.

Quoting Steve Jobs, Maalouf said “you can never connect the dots looking forward in life. You can only connect them looking backwards.” He said he is fortunate that he found his passion working in health care.

“Hard work works. Working hard is what successful people do,” he said. “In Japan, when a piece of pottery breaks, they repair it by filling the cracks with gold,” he said. “They do this because the cracks and the flaws are seen as a unique piece of the object’s history. And, it’s something that adds to its beauty.”

A year ago, he was admitted into Harvard Business School and recently graduated. Acknowledging he wasn’t always a great student, he said he was terrified because of his insecurities, he was “way out of his league.” However, he learned that almost everyone in his class had similar stories.

“When you do run into adversity, don’t be too hard on yourself because the flaws and challenges you may have are all just a unique part of your story that will connect one day to get you where you want to go,” he said.