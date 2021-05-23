WATCH NOW: Gateway Technical College confers degrees on more than 1,300 in Class of 2021

Fail fast. Connect the dots. Give back.
These were the lessons Sharbel Maalouf learned and imparted to the soon-to be graduates of Gateway Technical College’s School of Business and Transportation. She addressed the Class of 2021 Sunday morning as they gathered at their cars in the the parking lot of the Kenosha campus, 3520 30th Ave.
Maalouf, Medline’s personal Care Division president and a 2008 Gateway graduate, appeared on two gigantic outdoor screens delivering the keynote address virtually, while actually inside Madrigrano Auditorium. The ceremony and speeches were originally to take place physically distanced with pandemic protocols in place and students receiving their degrees outdoors. However, the threat of rain forced presentations indoors.
Maalouf said his advice to “fail fast” comes from his own experience and that often, the first step after graduating is the hardest.
“Therefore the only way to make progress ... it’s like jumping in a pool, you just have to go for it. Or else, believe me, the fear will inevitably stop you. So, don’t be scared to fail,” he said. “Because when you fail fast, you also learn fast.”
Maalouf said when he graduated from Gateway he didn’t know what he wanted to do. He worked two jobs, one at Johnson Diversey in Sturtevant while interning with the Milwaukee Brewers. Having always wanted the opportunity to work in sports, he offered to work with the Brewers for free during the 2011 season. The Brewers paid him $7 an hour for the internship.
He said, while it was “extremely hard” work, he learned fast and he also realized it wasn’t his passion.
“Learning fast is the best way to find your true passion,” he said.
Quoting Steve Jobs, Maalouf said “you can never connect the dots looking forward in life. You can only connect them looking backwards.” He said he is fortunate that he found his passion working in health care.
“Hard work works. Working hard is what successful people do,” he said. “In Japan, when a piece of pottery breaks, they repair it by filling the cracks with gold,” he said. “They do this because the cracks and the flaws are seen as a unique piece of the object’s history. And, it’s something that adds to its beauty.”
A year ago, he was admitted into Harvard Business School and recently graduated. Acknowledging he wasn’t always a great student, he said he was terrified because of his insecurities, he was “way out of his league.” However, he learned that almost everyone in his class had similar stories.
“When you do run into adversity, don’t be too hard on yourself because the flaws and challenges you may have are all just a unique part of your story that will connect one day to get you where you want to go,” he said.
Giving back and helping others are also important, he said. While he was confused when he first came to Gateway, instructors saw in him the potential to achieve.
“They challenged me. They pushed me, but I knew that they cared,” he said, encouraging him to never let them down. Maalouf said it also fueled him to inspire others.
“Don’t underestimate the positive impact you can have on others,” he said. “And if one of the meanings of life is to leave the world a better place than you found it, I challenge you to do that. Because you shouldn’t just aspire to make a living. You should aspire to make a difference.”
Giving the student response was Hunter Orlowski, who has black belts in karate and tae kwon do, with 19 World Champion awards in the sport. Orlowski, who graduated with a degree in business management, is currently the co-owner of Infinity Martial Arts in McFarland, Wis.
Orlowski commended graduates for the perseverance during the pandemic and called on them to find their passion.
“Maybe some of you have already landed that dream job. And others of you are just starting to look. Whatever it is, my advice to you is find your passion,” he said. “Passion will help you make a difference. It will give you purpose.”
Due to the pandemic, Gateway held four hybrid commencement ceremonies for post-secondary degree programs in which students and a limited number of family and guests “drove in” for their graduations over the weekend.
Gateway recognized 1,347 prospective graduates from its Summer 2020, Fall 2020, Spring 2021 and Summer 2021 semesters at post-secondary ceremonies, according to Lee Colony, college spokesperson.
A total of 353 students signed up to attend one of four ceremonies in which college degrees were conferred, including 81 in the School of Health and 63 in the School of Manufacturing, Engineering, and Information Technology, which graduated on Saturday. There were also 111 who signed up for commencement in the School of Business & Transportation and 98 in the School of Protective & Human Services, who graduated on Sunday.
A ceremony was also held Saturday for students receiving GED’s, high school equivalency diplomas and English Language Learner certificates in Gateway’s Pre-College Program.