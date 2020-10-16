WATCH NOW: High school football glance: Bradford shuts out Indian Trail

Here's a brief recap of Friday night's Week 4 county high school football games:

BRADFORD 21, INDIAN TRAIL 0

The Red Devils used stout defense and a handful of big plays to hand the crosstown rival Hawks a shutout defeat in a Southeast Conference game at Bradford Stadium.

Bradford junior quarterback Nate Olson tossed touchdown passes of 60 yards to sophomore running back Keany Parks and 42 yards to junior tight end Jared Barden in the second quarter and ran for a five-year touchdown in the fourth quarter to account for the scoring.

Defensively, the Red Devils limited the Hawks to four first downs and 73 total yards on 43 plays, an average of 1.7 yards per play. Bradford had four sacks, 1.5 by senior defensive lineman Dan Rossman.

Bradford, which was ranked No. 9 in the latest Division-1 state coaches poll and received votes in the latest AP Large Division state poll, finished its four-game SEC regular season 3-1. The Red Devils have a bye next week before the conference playoffs.

Indian Trail, which has scored just six points in three games this season, dropped to 0-3 and hosts Tremper next week to close its regular season.

OAK CREEK 33, TREMPER 14