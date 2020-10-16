WATCH NOW: High school football glance: Bradford shuts out Indian Trail

Here's a brief recap of Friday night's Week 4 county high school football games:
BRADFORD 21, INDIAN TRAIL 0
The Red Devils used stout defense and a handful of big plays to hand the crosstown rival Hawks a shutout defeat in a Southeast Conference game at Bradford Stadium.
Bradford junior quarterback Nate Olson tossed touchdown passes of 60 yards to sophomore running back Keany Parks and 42 yards to junior tight end Jared Barden in the second quarter and ran for a five-year touchdown in the fourth quarter to account for the scoring.
Defensively, the Red Devils limited the Hawks to four first downs and 73 total yards on 43 plays, an average of 1.7 yards per play. Bradford had four sacks, 1.5 by senior defensive lineman Dan Rossman.
Bradford, which was ranked No. 9 in the latest Division-1 state coaches poll and received votes in the latest AP Large Division state poll, finished its four-game SEC regular season 3-1. The Red Devils have a bye next week before the conference playoffs.
Indian Trail, which has scored just six points in three games this season, dropped to 0-3 and hosts Tremper next week to close its regular season.
OAK CREEK 33, TREMPER 14
The Trojans trailed 21-0 at halftime and 33-0 after three quarters before putting a pair of fourth-quarter scores on the board to snap a seven-quarter scoreless streak in an SEC game at Oak Creek.
Senior quarterback Ryan McGonegle went 14-of-19 passing for 149 yards for Tremper, with senior receiver Preston Chamberlain catching six of those passes for 54 yards. Senior running back Xavier Goetzinger scored on runs of 10 and 21 yards in the fourth quarter as the Trojans dropped to 0-3.
Oak Creek, ranked No. 10 in the latest Division-1 state coaches poll, improved to 2-1.
BROOKFIELD ACADEMY 47, CHRISTIAN LIFE 7
The host Eagles couldn't contain Brookfield Academy junior quarterback Jonah Jensen in a Midwest Classic Conference game at Ameche Field.
Jensen accounted for 353 yards, 202 rushing and 151 passing, and five total touchdowns.
Sophomore quarterback Erik Decker ran for a 74-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter for the Eagles' lone score, while junior linebacker Carl Travis had in interception and recovered a muffed punt.
CLS dropped to 2-3, while Brookfield Academy improved to 2-0 in its first game since Week 1.
LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN 62, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 21
The defending WIAA Division-5 state champion Lightning, ranked No. 1 in both the latest Division-5 coaches and AP Medium Division state polls, won the Metro Classic Conference game in Hartland to improve to 4-0.
The Pacers dropped to 1-3.
No other details were available as of late Friday night.
There are three more county games on the slate Saturday, as Wilmot hosts Delavan-Darien and Central hosts Union Grove in Southern Lakes Conference action and St. Joseph plays at Living Word Lutheran in Midwest Classic action.
See kenoshanews.com later for more and pick up Sunday's edition of the News for complete coverage of Friday night's action.
Kenosha News correspondent Paul Spicuzza contributed to this report.
