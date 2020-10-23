WATCH NOW: High school football roundup: Indian Trail holds off Tremper

Here's a quick recap of Friday night's Week 5 county high school football action:
INDIAN TRAIL 26, TREMPER 20
In a hard-fought battle between teams each seeking their first win of the season, the Hawks scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns and held off a late comeback attempt by the Trojans for a 26-20 Southeast Conference win at Jaskwhich Stadium.
Indian Trail senior quarterback Argjent Ismaili rushed for 85 yards and touchdowns runs of nine yards in the first quarter and 13 yards in the fourth. His eight-yard scoring toss to sophomore Justice Lovelace coming out of the backfield on fourth-and-goal with 5 minutes, 37 seconds left in the game and subsequent two-point run put the Hawks (1-3) ahead, 26-13, and proved to be the winning score.
The Trojans (0-4) countered with a two-yard touchdown run from senior Xavier Goetzinger, his third of the game, to get within 26-20 and then forced Indian Trail to punt.
But on third-and-1 from the Indian Trail 18-yard line, Tremper senior quarterback Ryan McGonegle was stripped after appearing to gain a first down, and Indian Trail senior linebacker Dylan Connell recovered to seal the victory.
McGonegle passed for 163 yards for the Trojans, while Goetzinger rushed for 129.
Senior defensive back Kameron Lee returned an interception 77 yards for a touchdown with no time on the clock to give the Hawks a 12-6 lead at the end of the first half.
Indian Trail is now 9-0 all-time versus Tremper.
Support Local Journalism
LAKE GENEVA BADGER 14, WILMOT 0
The Badgers' defense dominated in a Southern Lakes Conference shutout of the Panthers in Lake Geneva.
Wilmot (1-2) also hurt itself with seven turnovers, six fumbles and one interception.
Badger's defense got on the scoreboard itself when defensive lineman Billy Dzierzanowski scooped up a fumble and ran 76 yards for a touchdown with 4:34 remaining in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
Badger's other score came early in the second quarter when quarterback Tannor Garrels punched in a short rushing touchdown to put the Badgers ahead, 7-0.
The Badgers improved to 2-2 with their second straight win.
Wilmot was playing its third game in 11 days.
SHORELAND LUTHERAN 48, ST. THOMAS MORE 12
The Pacers cruised past the Cavaliers for a Metro Classic Conference victory at Saint Francis.
Shoreland, which improved to 2-3, forced four takeaways, three interceptions and a fumble recovery. Senior Konnor Hill returned his interception 69 yards for a touchdown, and senior Sawyer Smith and junior Tyler Rouse also had picks.
Hill added a rushing touchdown, juniors Nolan Cipov (53 rushing yards) and Jared Babiak (81 rushing yards) had two rushing touchdowns apiece and Smith kicked field goals of 27 and 42 yards, the latter a school record.
Thomas More dropped to 1-4.
The Week 5 county slate wraps up with two more games on Saturday. Christian Life plays at Living Word Lutheran in Midwest Classic Conference action at 1 p.m. and St. Joseph hosts Watertown Luther Prep in non-conference action at 7 p.m. at Central High School in Paddock Lake.
See kenoshanews.com later for updated stories on Friday's games, and pick up Sunday's and Monday's editions of the News for full coverage.
Lake Geneva Regional News sports editor Andrew Tucker contributed to this report.
Indian Trail vs Tremper Football
Indian Trail vs Tremper Football
Indian Trail vs Tremper Football
Indian Trail vs Tremper Football
Indian Trail vs Tremper Football
Indian Trail vs Tremper Football
Indian Trail vs Tremper Football
Indian Trail vs Tremper Football
Indian Trail vs Tremper Football
Indian Trail vs Tremper Football
Indian Trail vs Tremper Football
Indian Trail vs Tremper Football
Indian Trail vs Tremper Football
Indian Trail vs Tremper Football
Indian Trail vs Tremper Football
Indian Trail vs Tremper Football
Indian Trail vs Tremper Football
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!