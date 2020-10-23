WATCH NOW: High school football roundup: Indian Trail holds off Tremper

Here's a quick recap of Friday night's Week 5 county high school football action:

INDIAN TRAIL 26, TREMPER 20

In a hard-fought battle between teams each seeking their first win of the season, the Hawks scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns and held off a late comeback attempt by the Trojans for a 26-20 Southeast Conference win at Jaskwhich Stadium.

Indian Trail senior quarterback Argjent Ismaili rushed for 85 yards and touchdowns runs of nine yards in the first quarter and 13 yards in the fourth. His eight-yard scoring toss to sophomore Justice Lovelace coming out of the backfield on fourth-and-goal with 5 minutes, 37 seconds left in the game and subsequent two-point run put the Hawks (1-3) ahead, 26-13, and proved to be the winning score.

The Trojans (0-4) countered with a two-yard touchdown run from senior Xavier Goetzinger, his third of the game, to get within 26-20 and then forced Indian Trail to punt.

But on third-and-1 from the Indian Trail 18-yard line, Tremper senior quarterback Ryan McGonegle was stripped after appearing to gain a first down, and Indian Trail senior linebacker Dylan Connell recovered to seal the victory.

McGonegle passed for 163 yards for the Trojans, while Goetzinger rushed for 129.