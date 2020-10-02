WATCH NOW: High school football Week 2: Bradford beats Tremper; Shoreland wins

Here are scores and quick recaps from Friday night's Week 2 county high school football action:

BRADFORD 30, TREMPER 13

The Red Devils used their stout defense and took advantage of terrific field position to pull away for a Southeast Conference win in the 60th meeting between the crosstown rivals at Ameche Field.

Bradford led 6-0 at halftime and extended its lead to 21-0 through three quarters on touchdown runs of six and four yards by Nate Barker IV.

Tremper's Preston Chamberlain caught 13 passes for 136 yards, including fourth-quarter touchdowns of seven and 22 yards.

The teams combined for five turnovers, three by the Trojans and two by the Red Devils.

Bradford improved to 1-1. It was Tremper's first game of the season.

FRANKLIN 28, INDIAN TRAIL 6

After being shutout in their opener last week, the Hawks' offensive woes continued in an SEC defeat at Franklin.