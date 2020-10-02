WATCH NOW: High school football Week 2: Bradford beats Tremper; Shoreland wins

Here are scores and quick recaps from Friday night's Week 2 county high school football action:
BRADFORD 30, TREMPER 13
The Red Devils used their stout defense and took advantage of terrific field position to pull away for a Southeast Conference win in the 60th meeting between the crosstown rivals at Ameche Field.
Bradford led 6-0 at halftime and extended its lead to 21-0 through three quarters on touchdown runs of six and four yards by Nate Barker IV.
Tremper's Preston Chamberlain caught 13 passes for 136 yards, including fourth-quarter touchdowns of seven and 22 yards.
The teams combined for five turnovers, three by the Trojans and two by the Red Devils.
Bradford improved to 1-1. It was Tremper's first game of the season.
FRANKLIN 28, INDIAN TRAIL 6
After being shutout in their opener last week, the Hawks' offensive woes continued in an SEC defeat at Franklin.
Indian Trail finally scored its first points of the season on an 87-yard pass from Argjent Ismaili to Raymone Jones with 2 minutes, 21 seconds left in the game, but Ismaili was sacked nine times for a total of minus-36 yards.
The Hawks (0-2) also lost 33 yards on two bad punt snaps in the third quarter.
Support Local Journalism
The Sabers, ranked No. 2 in both the Division-1 coaches and Large Division AP state polls, improved to 2-0.
ELKHORN 46, CENTRAL 41
The Falcons dropped a wild Southern Lakes Conference shootout in Elkhorn.
Central quarterback Michael Mulhollon hooked up with Kenny Garth on a 97-yard touchdown pass, and Jakob Simmons' touchdown run from about 20 yards out and subsequent two-point run gave the Falcons a 41-34 lead in the back-and-forth affair.
But the Elks scored the game's final 12 points, taking the lead for good on Jacob Mogensen's 72-yard touchdown run and intercepting Mulhollon on Central's final two drives.
Central and Elkhorn are both 1-1.
SHORELAND LUTHERAN 49, ST. FRANCIS 14
The Pacers earned their first win of the season and improved to 1-1 by dominating a Metro Classic Conference game at St. Francis.
Tony Moyao intercepted two passes for Shoreland, Konnor Hill caught three touchdown passes from Sawyer Smith and Shoreland's offensive and defensive lines controlled the game.
The Mariners dropped to 0-2.
ST. JOHN'S NW MILITARY 18, CHRISTIAN LIFE 7
The Lancers nipped the Eagles in a Midwest Classic Conference game at Central High School in Paddock Lake.
CLS dropped to 0-2, while St. John's improved to 2-0.
Full recaps will be at kenoshanews.com by Saturday morning. Also read more in Sunday's and Monday's print editions of the News.
Kenosha News correspondents Paul Spicuzza and Mike Ramczyk contributed to this report.
INDIAN TRAIL VS OAK CREEK
INDIAN TRAIL VS OAK CREEK
INDIAN TRAIL VS OAK CREEK
INDIAN TRAIL VS OAK CREEK
INDIAN TRAIL VS OAK CREEK
INDIAN TRAIL VS OAK CREEK
INDIAN TRAIL VS OAK CREEK
INDIAN TRIAL VS OAK CREEK
INDIAN TRAIL VS OAK CREEK
CENTRAL FOOTBALL PRACTICE
CENTRAL FOOTBALL PRACTICE
CENTRAL FOOTBALL PRACTICE
CENTRAL FOOTBALL PRACTICE
CENTRAL FOOTBALL PRACTICE
CENTRAL FOOTBALL PRACTICE
CENTRAL FOOTBALL PRACTICE
INDIAN TRAIL FOOTBALL PRACTICE
INDIAN TRAIL FOOTBALL PRACTICE
INDIAN TRAIL FOOTBALL PRACTICE
INDIAN TRAIL FOOTBALL PRACTICE
INDIAN TRAIL FOOTBALL PRACTICE
INDIAN TRAIL VS OAK CREEK
WATCHING THE GAME FROM OUTSIDE THE FENCE
INDIAN TRAIL VS OAK CREEK
INDIAN TRIAL VS OAK CREEK
SJ Football 1
SJ Football 2
Sj Football 3
SJ Football 4
SJ Football 5
Central Football 1
Central Football 2
Central Football 3
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!