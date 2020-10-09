WATCH NOW: High school football Week 3: Bradford beats Oak Creek; Franklin routs Tremper

FRANKLIN 50, TREMPER 0

The Sabers kept the Trojans pinned in their own territory and going into a wind that exceeded 20 miles per hour throughout the first quarter. As a result, Franklin emerged with a 30-0 lead after one en route to an SEC blowout victory at Ameche Field.

Tremper (0-2) managed just 98 yards of total offense for the game.

Franklin's Luke Cool drilled a 42-yard field goal with the wind at the end of the first quarter that easily cleared the crossbar, and standout junior quarterback Myles Burkett pushed his season totals to 851 yards passing and seven touchdowns.

The Sabers, ranked No. 2 in both the Division-1 coaches and AP Large Division state polls, improved to 3-0 and have now won 34 straight against county opponents going back to 2011.

RACINE LUTHERAN 35, ST. JOSEPH 6

The Lancers trailed just 13-0 at halftime, but the Crusaders — ranked No. 9 (Division-6 coaches) and No. 5 (AP Small Division) in the state polls — pulled away in the second half for a Midwest Classic Conference victory at Central High School in Paddock Lake.