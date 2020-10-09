WATCH NOW: High school football Week 3: Bradford beats Oak Creek; Franklin routs Tremper

Here's a quick recap of tonight's Week 3 county high school football games. Full coverage will be available at kenoshanews.com later tonight, Saturday and in Sunday's print edition of the News.
BRADFORD 35, OAK CREEK 20
The Red Devils went on the road and scored in every way possible for an impressive Southeast Conference victory in a matchup between teams that entered the night ranked in the top 10 in the Division-1 state coaches poll.
Bradford scored on two touchdown passes, a rushing touchdown, a safety, a blocked punt return for a touchdown and an interception return for a touchdown.
Senior linebacker Jaree Jones had a night to remember, as he blocked a punt, scooped up the loose ball and ran into the end zone from five yards out with 20 seconds left in the first half to give Bradford a 16-13 halftime lead. On Oak Creek's first possession of the second half, Jones intercepted a tipped pass and returned it 22 yards for another score.
Bradford junior quarterback Nate Olson tossed touchdown passes of 30 yards to junior Quinton Henry and four yards to junior Jared Barden, and sophomore Keany Parks had a 57-yard touchdown run for the Red Devils' final score.
Bradford (No. 10 Division-1 coaches poll) improved to 2-1, while Oak Creek (No. 5 Division-1 coaches poll, No. 10 AP Large Division poll) dropped to 1-1.
FRANKLIN 50, TREMPER 0
The Sabers kept the Trojans pinned in their own territory and going into a wind that exceeded 20 miles per hour throughout the first quarter. As a result, Franklin emerged with a 30-0 lead after one en route to an SEC blowout victory at Ameche Field.
Tremper (0-2) managed just 98 yards of total offense for the game.
Franklin's Luke Cool drilled a 42-yard field goal with the wind at the end of the first quarter that easily cleared the crossbar, and standout junior quarterback Myles Burkett pushed his season totals to 851 yards passing and seven touchdowns.
The Sabers, ranked No. 2 in both the Division-1 coaches and AP Large Division state polls, improved to 3-0 and have now won 34 straight against county opponents going back to 2011.
RACINE LUTHERAN 35, ST. JOSEPH 6
The Lancers trailed just 13-0 at halftime, but the Crusaders — ranked No. 9 (Division-6 coaches) and No. 5 (AP Small Division) in the state polls — pulled away in the second half for a Midwest Classic Conference victory at Central High School in Paddock Lake.
St. Joseph quarterback Jacob Ashmus passed for 99 yards, including a 3-yard touchdown toss to Andrew Alia with 4 seconds left in the game for the Lancers' only points.
St. Joseph dropped to 1-1, while Racine Lutheran improved to 3-0.
UNIVERSITY SCHOOL 27, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 7
The Pacers pulled within 13-7 in the second quarter on a 12-yard touchdown pass from Sawyer Smith to Tony Moyao, but the Wildcats scored just before halftime and scored the only points of the second half for a Metro Classic Conference win at Shoreland.
Smith passed for 161 yards, with Konnor Hill tallying four receptions for 72 yards. But Shoreland managed just four rushing yards and turned the ball over three times.
Shoreland fell to 1-2, while University School improved to 1-1.
Kenosha News correspondents Paul Spicuzza and Mike Ramczyk contributed to this report.
