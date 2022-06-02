WATCH NOW: Hillcrest Bridges Program celebrates nearly half dozen 2022 graduates

Students, staff, family and faculty gathered outside Hillcrest School to celebrate the accomplishments of nearly a dozen 2022 graduates of the Hillcrest Bridges program as well as the entire student body on a perfect Thursday morning.

Seven graduates were present to accept their diplomas. Angelo Reyes, Ne’Whon Smith, Corwin Haley, Donovan Hampton, Vashawn Austin, Kaniya Phillips and Andrew Rashada-Alexis.

Bill Haithcock, Chief of School Leadership at Hillcrest, shared his personal experiences with the students, talking about how he struggled as a young student, including numerous arrests that “broke my mom’s heart.”

“Your tenacity and your grit is really respectable,” Haithcock told the gathered students. “It was not easy to get here but you did it.”

He pointed to historical examples of famous figures who also struggled early on in their lives, from Abraham Lincoln to Walt Disney, and encouraged them to move forward with pride knowing what they’d accomplished so far.

“Celebrate the struggle you went through,” Haithcock said. “Without the struggle, you wouldn’t have been the great person you are today.”

Hillcrest Principal Eitan Benzaquen praised the student’s for their strength over the past years, and recognized the difficulties they had faced throughout their education.

“I appreciate the bounce back, the resilience our kids have,” Benzaquen said. “This resilience, this ability to fight back will serve them in their lives.”

Benzaquen also said that success was thanks to the “love” and commitment that staff gave to the students, building relationships during student’s toughest times. Early on in the program’s history, Benzaquen said that graduations usually featured one or two students, tops, but those numbers have sometimes climbed into the double digits in the last few years.

“This is the culmination of staff and students coming together and working through such tough situations,” Benzaquen said. “They break through. To see that every year, that process, it’s beautiful.”

One graduate, 19-year-old Corwin Haley, had big plans for his future, and hopes to start a center for community children.

“Like a boys and Girls Club, so the kids don’t have to be on the streets,” Haley said.

He said that his own personal experiences, as well as the experiences of those around him, gave him the motivation for the idea.

For now, Haley has the beginning of a good career to look forward to, as he makes the final preparations to start a plumbing internship. He said he was thankful to the teachers and staff at Hillcrest for their help along they way.

“I’m feeling good,” Haley said. “We did it. I’m proud to be a part of Hillcrest.”

A second graduation ceremony for Hillcrest’s T.I.M.E program is scheduled for Friday morning, at Hillcrest.

The Bridges Center, developed in 1995, is a collaborative partnership with Kenosha County Division of Children and Family Services and Community Impact Programs, to support students in their development of academic and social/emotional/behavioral knowledge and skills in an alternative school environment.

