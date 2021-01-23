WATCH NOW: Ice fishing derby season underway; Hundreds of anglers take part in Copper Bottom event

SILVER LAKE _ More than 230 anglers took to the ice in Silver Lake Saturday for the first annual Copper Bottom Ice Fishing Derby.
“This is the first time in years the ice has been this good,” John Slivka, who helped organize the event. “We were hoping to get 50 to 100 people, we ended up with more than 230.”
Rick Zamora, owner of Copper Bottom Bar and Grill, said he is new to the area and learned very quickly people like to ice fish – something he has never done. So, he enlisted the help of Slivka.
“The response has been tremendous,” Zamora said. “Everyone is saying, ‘We are so glad you did this.’”
Like many of the ice fishing derbies planned on inland lakes throughout Kenosha County over the coming weeks, the $20 entry fee included food and door prizes. Proceeds from the 50/50 raffle will benefit the Silver Lake Protection Association.
Zamora said he hopes to expand the derby next year to include prizes for more than the biggest fish in each category.
By 10 a.m. some serious whoppers had been registered at headquarters—and even more had been told on the ice. Fish stories seemed to outnumber the fish actually caught. But, the 38-inch northern pike, 21-inch walleye, 14-inch crappie and 19-1/2 in bass recorded are quite respectable sizes.
Ron Gandt said he has his group had been on the ice since 5 a.m. and pulled a couple of small walleye through the ice, but no keepers.
Todd Krueger, of Bristol, said he was fishing at a depth range of 6-feet to 15-feet and the ice is about 9 inches thick.
He had caught a small walleye by 6:30 a.m. and a 8-3/4-inch perch.
For many, the experience is as much about community as it is about fishing, as anglers have formed small villages of ice shanties across the lake.
Charles Binninger, of Silver Lake, build a shack complete with a bunk loft, with his friends Joe Grissom and Scott Hess. The 10x12-foot shanty took them 3 days to build. It has several jig holes, is heated, and even has a dart board.
Others, like Bill Mellen and Jay Pearson, both of Trevor, opted to jig in pop-up clam-shell shack.
“This is my first time out this year,” Mellen said. “We’re all tired of being inside the house.”
For local ice condition reports and more information about inland lake ice fishing derbies, contact Paddock Lake Sporting Goods at (262) 843-1625.