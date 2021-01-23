WATCH NOW: Ice fishing derby season underway; Hundreds of anglers take part in Copper Bottom event

SILVER LAKE _ More than 230 anglers took to the ice in Silver Lake Saturday for the first annual Copper Bottom Ice Fishing Derby.

“This is the first time in years the ice has been this good,” John Slivka, who helped organize the event. “We were hoping to get 50 to 100 people, we ended up with more than 230.”

Rick Zamora, owner of Copper Bottom Bar and Grill, said he is new to the area and learned very quickly people like to ice fish – something he has never done. So, he enlisted the help of Slivka.

“The response has been tremendous,” Zamora said. “Everyone is saying, ‘We are so glad you did this.’”

Like many of the ice fishing derbies planned on inland lakes throughout Kenosha County over the coming weeks, the $20 entry fee included food and door prizes. Proceeds from the 50/50 raffle will benefit the Silver Lake Protection Association.

Zamora said he hopes to expand the derby next year to include prizes for more than the biggest fish in each category.